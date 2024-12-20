Revoked Land: Wike Gives 2-Week Ultimatum Over C-Of-O

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike has issued a two-week ultimatum to the owners of the 762 plots of land in Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone, A10, Abuja to pay for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) or risk final revocation of their allocation.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka on Friday reiterated that Wike’s primary interest was not for people to lose their lands, but to get them to make necessary payments to the government.

This fresh ultimatum comes a day after Wike revoked lands belonging to former President Muhammed Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The statement reads, “It should be recalled that on October 5, 2024, a list of 3,273 allottees/title holders that were yet to pay for their C-of-O was published.

“They were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles. Out of the 3,273, a total of 2,511 complied, leaving 762,” the statement read.

“Yesterday, a notice of withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of the 762 defaulters was published. Since then, many of the affected allottees have offered to pay, and since the primary aim of the government is to ensure payment, a two-week grace has been given.

“Consequently, the 762 allottees and the 614 others with outstanding payment on C-of-O will have till January 3, 2025, to pay, or have their R-of-O titles withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.

“After January 3, 2025, no further extension and withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of defaulters will be final.”

