Revocation Order: Wike Grants Religious Organizations Extra Time

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said the administration can, on request grant religious organisations extra time to develop the land genuinely allocated to them.

This came on the heels of the Ministerial directives last month, mandating all allottees of land in Abuja to develop or risk revocation.

The Minister, disclosed this when he received the Abuja National Mosque Management, led by the Board Chairman, the Etsu of Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Wike noted that his administration understands the financial implications of executing large-scale projects on religious bodies, considering the fact that they depend on wilful donations and goodwill.

He assured that for any religious organization that applies to the administration for a reasonable extension of time, such a request might be considered based on its merit.

Earlier in his remarks, the Etsu of Nupe, disclosed that the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee has two Undeveloped plots of land.

He pleaded that the administration should grant them more time to develop the land, having initiated some steps towards it.

He also requested the administration’s support to complete the renovation of the National Mosque.