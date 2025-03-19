Revocation Of PDP Secretariats Done In Bad Faith –CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) said the revocation of the party’s old and new national secretariats by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, did not follow due process.

CP-PDP in a statement by the Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu said the revocation was done in bad faith, “with the intent to hurt and hamstring the PDP and democracy in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, it was attempt to intimidate and coerce opposition, noting that it had earlier stated that Wike has pitched tents with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to destroy the PDP.

CP-PDP expressed worry that such attack on a major opposition party is ominous and could constitute clear and present danger to the sustenance of democracy, freedom and political participation in our country.

“The essence of democracy is in the availability of credible options to the citizens to fully participate in politics and governance.

“This attempt by the APC to curtail the ability of Nigerians to freely engage in the democratic process without fear or encumbrances is therefore condemnable,” the group said.

It however assured that “this attempt by the APC to cripple our party cannot deter the PDP ahead of 2027.”

