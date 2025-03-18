Revocation Of Our Properties Attempt To Stifle Opposition – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said the revocation of its two secretariats by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, was aimed at stifling opposition.

This was as the opposition party immediately called for an emergency meeting with its National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in reaction to the development, said the revocation “Is highly condemnable.

“It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism, and it is a threat to democracy.”

Ologunagba who promised to give a detailed response after the NWC meeting, said the situation was worrisome and an attempt to stifle opposition.

