Revocation Of Our Properties Attempt To Stifle Opposition –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the revocation of its two secretariats by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, was aimed at stifling opposition.

The party had immediately called its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting over the matter.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a reaction said the revocation “is highly condemnable. “It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and of course a drive towards totalitarianism, and it is a threat to democracy.”

Ologunagba who promised to give detail response after the NWC meeting, said the situation was worrisome because “both the new secretariat under construction and the one the PDP has been occupying for almost two decades – the Wadata Plaza. It is an attempt to stifle opposition.”

