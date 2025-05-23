Revived Kaduna Ministry Of Information’ll Bridge Communication Gap – FG

Share

The Federal Government has described the decision of the Kaduna State government to revival its Ministry of Information by the Kaduna State government after a decade of closure, as a landmark achievement.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, commended the state governor Uba Sani for his proactiveness.

The minister in the statement by his director press, Suleiman Haruna said this aligns with his call at the December 2024 National Council on Information meeting, for state governments to prioritise the revitalisation or creation of information ministries to strengthen governance, public engagement, and national unity.

Idris stated that the revival of Kaduna State information ministry is a critical step toward advancing “the goal of fostering transparent governance and citizen-centric communication across Nigeria.”

According to him, Kaduna State has demonstrated its commitment to the federal government’s vision of a harmonised information ecosystem, where states and the federal tier collaborate to amplify development narratives, counter misinformation, and promote national cohesion.

He expressed the hope that the ministry will enhance synergy between federal and state information agencies, “enabling seamless coordination on national priorities such as security, health, education, and economic reforms.”

He added that with a functional state ministry, citizens in Kaduna will gain improved access to verified information on government policies, programmes, and opportunities, as fostering inclusivity and participatory governance.

The ministry, he stated, will serve as a frontline defence against fake news and divisive rhetoric, safeguarding public trust through timely, accurate, and culturally resonant communication.

The minister called on other states without functional information ministries to follow Kaduna example, stating that such “institutions are vital to bridging communication gaps, promoting accountability, and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for sustainable development.”

