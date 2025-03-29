Revitalising Obudu Mountain Resort

Share

In a move that underscores the imperative of revitalising Nigeria’s tourism sector, it is no longer news that the Cross River State Government has revoked the concession agreement with CIBA Construction Company Limited for the management of the Obudu Mountain Resort.

This decisive action presents a seminal opportunity for the government to recalibrate its approach to tourism development, leveraging the resort as a catalyst for Nigeria’s tourism renaissance.

The Obudu Mountain Resort, nestled in the majestic hills of Obudu in Cross River State, has long been regarded as one of Nigeria’s premier tourist destinations. Its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure activities has the potential to captivate a broad spectrum of tourists, from domestic travellers to international visitors. However, the resort’s infrastructure and services have been in a state of disrepair, undermining its potential to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s tourism economy.

I have always learned from my youth, even before my secondary school organised excursion visits to the resort, located on a plateau of 1,576 meters above the sea level, which boasts a temperate climate, lush vegetation, and breathtaking scenery.

With attractions like a canopy walkway, cable cars, waterfalls, and a ranch, Obudu Mountain Resort has the potential to become a world-class tourist destination.

However, the resort still faces challenges such as poor road networks and lack of electricity from the national grid. To address these issues, the federal and state government and private sector investors can collaborate to upgrade basic infrastructure like security, roads and power supply.

The revocation of the concession agreement offers a chance for the government to reassess its public-private partnership (PPP) strategy, seeking out investors who can bring the necessary expertise, capital, and commitment to revitalise the resort. A well-structured PPP framework can facilitate the upgrading of infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and ensure the sustainable management of the resort’s natural resources.

To unlock the full potential of the Obudu Mountain Resort, the government must adopt a holistic approach to tourism development, incorporating key strategies to invest in upgrading the resort’s infrastructure, including accommodation, dining, and recreational facilities, to meet international standards.

This can be achieved by emulating successful models from around the world, such as the tourism development strategies employed by Singapore and Dubai, which have transformed these destinations into world-class tourist hubs.

For instance, Singapore’s integrated resort concept, which combines luxury hotels, casinos, and entertainment facilities, has been particularly effective in attracting high-end tourists.

Similarly, Dubai’s focus on building iconic landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa, and investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure has enabled it to become a major tourist destination.

By adopting a similar approach, the Obudu Mountain Resort can be transformed into a premier tourist destination, showcasing Nigeria’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Secondly, it is time to sell the resort as a tourism product by developing and marketing new services such as adventure activities, cultural tours, and wellness programmes, to enhance the resort’s appeal. Such partnerships have helped in other climes to develop essential tools to market new services that cater to diverse interests and preferences.

Efforts should be geared towards promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. Successful tourism destinations like Costa Rica, which has leveraged its biodiversity to develop a thriving ecotourism industry, and Bali, which has effectively combined cultural heritage with wellness and adventure tourism, offer valuable lessons for the Obudu Mountain Resort. By emulating these examples and investing in targeted marketing efforts, the resort can enhance its appeal and attract a wider range of tourists.

Thirdly, there must be a conscious effort by governments both at national and state levels to promote the much talked about resort. Identifying platforms like the ITB Berlin, WTM London, FITUR Madrid to launch targeted promotional campaigns to raise awareness and attract visitors to the resort is the way to go.

You cannot sell your products without taking them to the market square where big players exist. This strategy is reminiscent of Tanzania’s successful tourism branding, which showcased its lush biodiversity and eco-tourism opportunities, catapulting the country to a premier tourist destination at the recently concluded ITB Berlin convention.

Similarly, Dubai’s aggressive marketing efforts, highlighting its iconic landmarks and world-class infrastructure, have transformed the emirate into a global tourism hub.

Fourthly, governments must, as a matter of priority, adopt a community-centric approach. Incorporating a community engagement policy is crucial for fostering inclusive, sustainable, and beneficial tourism development. This approach acknowledges that local communities are not mere bystanders, but rather active stakeholders who can contribute to and benefit from tourism initiatives, creating a more equitable and sustainable tourism industry that benefits both local communities and visitors alike.

By engaging with local communities, governments can ensure that tourism development aligns with their needs, values, and aspirations.

For instance, Costa Rica’s community-based tourism initiatives have enabled local communities to take ownership of tourism development, resulting in more authentic and sustainable experiences.

Similarly, New Zealand’s Tourism Strategy 2019 emphasises the importance of community engagement and collaboration, recognizing that local communities are essential to delivering unique and memorable visitor experiences.

By adopting this comprehensive approach, the Obudu Mountain Resort can be transformed into a world-class tourist destination, generating significant revenue, creating jobs, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic diversification. As the government seeks to revitalize the resort, it must prioritize transparency, accountability, and sustainability, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders are protected.

The revocation of the concession agreement for the Obudu Mountain Resort presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to reinvigorate its tourism sector. By leveraging public-private partnerships, investing in infrastructure and tourism product development, and fostering community engagement, the government can unlock the full potential of this premier tourist destination, driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

*Hilerus Edet, Managing Director of Travel Essentials Limited

