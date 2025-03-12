Revitalised National Theatre Key To Unleashing Creative Economy Potential

Share

The renovation of the National Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos, spearheaded by the Bankers’ Committee in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the federal and Lagos state governments, will boost the huge potential of the country’s creative economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Given that Nigerian musicians, actors and fashion designers have been dominating the continent and making significant impact on the global scene in recent years, the creative economy, which includes industries such as media, entertainment, fashion, and music, clearly has the potential to be a major driver of the country’s economic growth, employment and wealth creation.

MoU with Federal Government

Thus, when in February 2021,the Bankers’ Committee, led by the then leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government for the formal handover of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos to the Committee for the rehabilitation of the iconic complex as well as the restoration and development of the 134 hectares of fallow land within its premises, the initiative was generally well received by experts and industry stakeholders, who commended the Federal Government for agreeing to handover the facility to the Bankers’ Committee.

Construction of the National Theatre, which started during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon, was completed in 1976 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, in time for the complex to be used for Nigeria’s hosting of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77) in January 1977.

At the end of the festival, the eye catching design of the edifice and its impressive facilities made it a leading tourist destination as well as the venue for a number of other important cultural and social activities.

However, as the years went by, lack of maintenance resulted in the once magnificent complex falling into ruin. Giving an insight into why the FG decided to partner with the Bankers’ Committee to renovate the National Theatre, the then Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, told journalists at the signing of the MoU in Lagos that the project showed the commitment of all parties involved towards revitalising the facility.

He stated that when completed, the National Theatre would be the number one event centre in Africa, adding that there would also be the development of clusters to support the creative industry.

In his remarks, the then CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the idea behind the project was to restore the glory of the iconic building by aligning most of the fabric, equipment and facilities in the building with the aesthetics of the 21st century and secondly to develop an ecosystem of creative hubs on the adjoining 44-hectare parcel of land.

He announced that the 44-hectare site adjourning the National Theatre would be developed and utilised for the development of purpose-built creative hubs for the music, film, fashion and information technology.

He said that this was aimed at delivering a successful creative and entertainment city that would encourage additional investment into Nigeria’s creative industry.

According to him, the anticipation was that there will be at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created during the construction phase and over 25,000 people would be engaged in different sections of the centre when it is completed.

He explained the Bankers’ Committee embarked on the project because of the rapid growth recorded by the creative sector over the years.

Youth empowerment

“This project will no doubt bring considerable benefits to all Nigerians, especially the youth who are the reason and inspiration behind this initiative.

The tenacity of our youth is highly commendable and admirable and has reflected in the economic returns of the creative industry. Their activities, through the music, film and fashion industry, have also brought global acclaim to Nigeria,” he said.

Revitalisation

During a tour of the facility, in August last year, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee, expressed satisfaction with the level of work carried out by the companies handling its renovation.

He noted that the new look edifice now boasted a 4,000-seater main bowl, over 3,000-seater banquet hall, two-nos. exhibition halls, cinemas, VIP spaces, actors’ changing rooms, industrial kitchen, over 300 new toilet cubicles, clinic, fire station, and lobbies.

He said: “The renovation of the National Theatre by the Bankers’ Committee showcases what is possible with the power of patriotism and collective responsibility on the part of the private sector in partnering with the Federal and Lagos state governments, to reignite hope and revive some of our national monuments and assets.”

He pointed out that the facilities were upgraded to match with the best standards of theatre and performance in the world.

Some highlights of the renovation, according to him, included the replacement of the entire Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, upgrade of the fire safety standards, power, replacement of the water supply and sewage systems, upgrading of interior design with the installations of Audio Video Lighting (AVL), world stage engineering system, 17 passenger lifts, solar power, new furniture for spaces and restoration of artworks including those on the internal wall panels and the building façade. He emphasised that the new-look National Theatre, when operational,

When an initiative of this scale succeeds, it sets a precedent. It encourages others to follow, and soon the impact becomes self-evident

will create jobs, generate income and grow foreign exchange earnings, thereby becoming a creative and entertainment hub providing much-needed community spaces for Nigerian youth to explore and thrive.

Suleiman, who disclosed that the Committee, at the commencement of the project, was, “shocked at the scale of the work that needed to be done,” however, said that they were also impressed by the possibilities that it represented, adding that “this is one of the largest scaled projects of its kind anywhere on the continent.”

Cardoso’s impression

Indeed, in a chat with journalists during his first tour of the complex last Thursday, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed office in October 2023 said that the transformation of the iconic National Theatre goes beyond infrastructure, as it can cataylse the unleashing of the acclaimed potential of Nigeria’s creative sector, a development, he said will also positively impact other sectors of the country’s economy.

Specifically, Cardoso, who toured the facility along with members of the Bankers’ Committee, said that when operational, the renovated National Theatre will be a major driver for unlocking the $25 billion potential the country’s creative sector.

He said: “It is estimated that the creative sector can potentially generate about $25 billion. This (renovated National Theatre), to my mind, will be a great catalyst for that to happen. And of course, as that happens, the prosperity will not be for just the creatives, but all Nigerians.

And with that, I believe it will serve as a very powerful signal to the potential for collaboration. Because once something like this is successful, others will take a cue, and it will speak for itself.”

The CBN Governor commended the Bankers’ Committee for the successful execution of the project, which, according to him, sends a strong message about the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors. “When an initiative of this scale succeeds, it sets a precedent.

It encourages others to follow, and soon the impact becomes self-evident,” Cardoso said. He stressed the need for collective ownership of the project, stating that the responsibility of safeguarding the National Theatre’s legacy does not rest solely with the Bankers’ Committee but with every Nigerian.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the National Theatre, Cardoso, who hails from Lagos, recalled the pride the edifice once brought to the state during events such as FESTAC 1977. He lamented the years of neglect that led to its deterioration and eventual abandonment.

“I remember this place vividly. I recall its prominence during FESTAC 1977 and the many times we came here for various events and activities. We, as Lagosians, were immensely proud of this iconic space.

Sadly, over the years, due to neglect, lack of maintenance, and other issues, this remarkable edifice deteriorated and was eventually abandoned,” he said.

He noted that seeing the National Theatre transformed into a world-class facility once again is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people and those who committed resources and vision to its rebirth.

“Beyond the physical structures, which are world-class, this place now competes with similar venues globally. For the professionals who will work here and those whose careers will be centered around this space, this marks a tremendous leap forward.

It is an achievement that every Nigerian should be extremely proud of,” he stated. Cardoso also said that the renovation of the National Theatre was only the first phase of a larger plan to build a creative industry ecosystem across Lagos State.

He reiterated the commitment of the Bankers’ Committee and the CBN to sustaining the broader vision of turning Lagos into a creative hub capable of generating significant economic growth.

Minister lauds Bankers’ Committee

Also in a recent statement, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, lauded the Bankers’ Committee for providing the funds that had proven pivotal to the revitalisation of the National Theatre.

She said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) exhibited between the Ministry and the Bankers’ Committee reflects their shared commitment to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while fostering economic growth through the creative sector, adding that adding that the renovation is a gift to the nation, and a source of national pride.

She said: “The successful renovation of the National Theatre marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to preserve essential cultural assets and create new opportunities within the creative industry.”

Conclusion

While data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s creative economy currently has a very low contribution to its overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in comparison with countries such as Morocco, South Africa and Egypt, the consensus among analysts is that the situation will change significantly when the new-look National Theatre is inaugurated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

