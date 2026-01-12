‘Revitalisation Of Manufacturing Sector Key To Sustainable Growth For Nigeria’

Analysts at CSL Research have said that revitalising Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is critical to enabling the country to achieve sustainable economic growth, strengthen fiscal resilience and boost job creation.

The analysts stated this while commenting on latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which shows that total credit extended by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to the manufacturing sector declined sharply from N8.49 trillion in October 2024 to N6.79 trillion by October 2025, representing a Year-on-Year (YoY) contraction of approximately 20.1 per cent.

With total private sector credit also weakening, falling from N58.37 trillion to N56.94 trillion over the same period, the analysts noted that the contraction “reflects a broad-based tightening in credit conditions, with manufacturers among the hardest hit.”

They attributed the credit squeeze to mainly the “recordhigh cost of capital resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s aggressive monetary tightening cycle.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “Throughout 2024 and 2025, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was raised to around 27.50 per cent in an effort to curb persistent inflationary pressures.

As a result, commercial lending rates surged to the 35-37 per cent range, rendering debt servicing increasingly unsustainable for manufacturing firms and significantly discouraging new investment and capacity expansion.”

They noted that given that it spans food and beverage processing, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics and basic metals, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, “remains a critical pillar of economic diversification.”

The analysts, however, stated that despite the country’s large domestic market, its manufacturing sector, “continues to face deep-rooted structural constraints, including unreliable power supply, inadequate transport infrastructure, high production costs, exchangerate volatility, and limited access to affordable finance,” which, according to them, has resulted in the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remaining modest and “on a gradual downward trend, averaging 8-9% of national output in recent years.”

They further said: “Looking ahead, revitalising the manufacturing sector is essential for sustainable growth, job creation, and fiscal resilience.

While the CBN implemented a marginal rate cut to 27 per cent in late 2025 to support economic activity, borrowing costs remain prohibitively high for long term capital projects.”

“Without a more meaningful easing of financial conditions, alongside targeted structural reforms in energy, infrastructure, and industrial policy, the manufacturing sector risks prolonged stagnation and a further erosion of its contribution to GDP,” the analysts added.