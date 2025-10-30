Revisiting January-To-December Budget Cycle For Unhindered Devt

Lawmakers at the lower chamber of the National Assembly are set to enact law to make early submission of the annual fiscal budget compulsory ahead of deliberation, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

I nstructively, President Bola Tinubu had asked the National Assembly to pass the 2024 budget before December 31, to keep up with the January-December budget cycle. This was in November 2023 in a speech he delivered at the joint session of the National Assembly, where he presented the 2024 Money Bill.

He presented a budget of N27.5 trillion to the lawmakers. While asking the legislature to be thorough, Tinubu urged them to conclude the budget with “reasonable dispatch,” insisting on the January-December budget cycle, unequivocally. “Our goal is for the Appropriation Act to come into effect on January 1, 2024,” Tinubu declared.

“I am confident that the National Assembly will continue to work closely with us to ensure that deliberations on the 2024 Budget are thorough but also concluded with reasonable dispatch,” Tinubu said.

Ideally, this time of the year ought to be a period for officials of the government overseeing the Treasury—the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, the Director-General of Budget, and the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF)—to take stock of the 2025 budget implementation.

This is the fourth quarter of 2025; the government is still dealing with the relics of the 2024 budget implementation, with no significant work to kickstart the 2026 budget. The 2025 budget (the capital component implementation is zero as of October 2025). The January to December budget cycle, religiously implemented from 2020 to 2023, encountered a glitch due to a delay in budget preparation.

January to December budget cycle

After years of delays, Nigeria returned to the January-December budget cycle implementation during the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. He returned the Federal Government spending pattern to January to December with the signing of the 2020 fiscal budget of N10.5 trillion. The administration was able to keep to the January to December budget cycle religiously unbroken.

Budget cycle truncated

The usual preliminary works that ought to herald budget preparation didn’t start on schedule. The January-to-December budget cycle has been broken due to the delayed presentation and passage of the national budget. The cycle, which was restored under the previous administration, has not been adhered to since 2023, leading to extensions of previous budget cycles and a delay in the approval of the current budget.

For instance, the 2025 budget was submitted late in December 2024, missing the deadline for presentation. At the National Assembly, work didn’t get started on time on the budget. The 2024 budget cycle was extended, with capital expenditure running until June 2025.

Lawmakers on early budget submission

Determined to address the delay associated with late budget submission, the House of Representatives is working on legislation to tackle the menace. The law passed second reading two weeks ago. If enacted, the bill will make it mandatory for the president and state governors to present budget proposals on or before the end of September each year.

Sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, the legislation is titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to ensure timely presentation of annual budget estimates by the executive to the legislature; to enhance fiscal transparency by ensuring timely submission of audited financial statements; to classify public expenditure under defined heads with prescribed ratios; and to provide for medium- and long-term planning for infrastructure and human capital development at federal and state levels, among other matters.”

The bill seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal governance by embedding discipline, transparency, and long-term planning into the budgeting process. It also aims to align fiscal operations with development outcomes and ensure evidencebased resource allocation.

Leading the debate on the general principles, Hon. Nkem- kanmaKama, standing in for the Deputy Speaker, high- lighted recurring challenges in Nigeria’s budgeting system, including late presentation and passage of budgets, poor alignment of Appropriation Acts with audited performance, and fragmented fiscal reporting.

He said these inefficiencies undermined economic growth and erode public trust in the government’s ability to manage resources responsibly. He added that the bill provided a structural remedy to embed fiscal discipline, trans

The delay or inconsistency in the budget cycle has its own implications

parency, and long-term vision into the Constitution. The bill, comprising four clauses, proposes to amend Sections 81 and 121 of the Constitution to require the President to present budget estimates to a Joint Session of the National Assembly by the last working day of September each year, whereas the current Constitution only allows presentation to each House separately.

It also mandates the submission of audited financial statements for the preceding three years alongside each budget. The legislation requires budgets to be organized into five expenditure heads with prescribed minimum and maximum ratios, specifically, infrastructure at no less than 30 per cent, human capital development no less than 20 per cent, personnel costs not more than 15 per cent, administrative overheads not more than 10 per cent, and debt obligations not more than 25 per cent.

Preliminary expenditure accounts must accompany supplementary budgets, and five-year projections for infrastructure and human capital development must be included, with similar provisions applying to state governments. The bill was unanimously endorsed by the House.

Experts’ views

Experts unanimously laud- ed timely presentation of the budget. They argued that a de- lay in budget preparation and its untimely passage will create uncertainty for investors and hinder effective planning.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the inability to sustain the January to December budget cycle operated unbroken by the last administration, Prof. Ken Ife advised the government to start budget preparation early. “The fact is, even as of today, this October, 9 months down the line, we still haven’t achieved anything near 70 percent of the capital spend of 2024.

So, you may still continue to do the capital spend in December 2025. So where does that leave the budget of 2025? It all boils down to what I started with: irresponsible budget benchmarks and the way you inflate those to allow constituency projects and all kinds of manners of things to come and prioritize their releases.

“At the end of the day, the capital suffers. And capital is where you create jobs. “I think the only way we can stop this is to just follow the law,” he said. The chief economist at SPM Professionals, Dr. Paul Alaje, recently raised concerns about the delay in budget implementation, describing it as “alarming,” especially since MDAs were only just receiving sensitization on capital project implementation as August draws close.

“The delay or inconsistency in the budget cycle has its own implications,” Alaje said. “One is price variation, because the key economic rates at the time of submission are not the same when projects are rolled over. Inflation is an annual effect. As we speak, inflation is over 21 percent.

Cement prices today are not what they were when budget proposals were submitted. That has a negative effect on the economy,” he added.

He cautioned that continuous rollover of unimplemented budgets, as seen in 2024, undermines fiscal credibility and worsens inflationary pressures. “When budgets are delayed, those who could have been lifted out of poverty remain trapped. By the time payments are eventually made, the expected positive impact is lost,” he explained.

Last line

To restore budget implementation to the hitherto January-to-December cycle, the government must start processes much earlier by submitting the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to parliament in a timely manner. It must set penalties for any establishment or MDA that delays in attending to budget treatment.