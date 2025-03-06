Revisiting Impacts Of Botched FAAC Meeting

Share

The February 19th meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) ended abruptly midway over unresolved fundamental issues. Though the meeting was reconvened last week, some of the underlying issues are yet to be resolved, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared the January revenue allocation last week with the respective beneficiaries.

This was a week after the abrupt suspension of the 19th of February FAAC meeting due to a number of irreconcilable issues.

FAAC is an important organ of the federation. It is a monthly forum made up of the Minister of Finance as Chairman, all state commissioners of finance, state accountantsgeneral, the Accountant-General of the Federation, states’ auditors general, and importantly, the key revenue-generating agencies of the Federal Government—the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), among others.

FAAC converges every month to consider revenue inflows into the federation purse and share to beneficiaries using the approved revenue sharing formula.

FAAC session

The Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters, Abuja, is the venue for FAAC sessions.

FAAC dates are between the 15th and 18th of every month. It’s a two-session deliberation— technical and the plenary session. The technical session, which comes first, is a session that affords FAAC stakeholders the opportunity to critically examine all the revenue inflows in the preceding month.

The technical session is the most vital session. It affords the state representatives the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification of doubtful transactions, unremitted funds, or any generating revenue agencies whose figures seem unaligned.

The plenary session is a wrap-up session; it flows from the technical session. At plenary, the FAAC chairman, who is the Minister of Finance, presides over the plenary. In his absence, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) presides in the absence of the finance minister.

He announced the amount due to each tier of the government—comprising the federal, state, and local governments. FAAC chairman, in addition, informed stakeholders of other developments, if there are any, such as the balances in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and other details.

Two unresolved fundamental issues were pointed to by a few FAAC insiders as being responsible for the suspension of 19th February FAAC.

First was the unresolved logjam with respect to the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling ordering direct disbursement of the FAAC allocation due to the local government councils.

The second was the failure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to remit N13.763 trillion in revenue to the federation purse.

The withheld sum, which NNPL is allegedly accused of, is a cumulation of FAAC revenue the oil firm is said to have defaulted in remittance over the years.

With respect to pending financial autonomy granted by a Supreme Court ruling to the local government councils, it’s a case of motion without movement.

The apex court ruled on July 11, 2024, that local government allocations must be paid directly to them, as requested by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in a suit filed at the court.

AGF instituted the lawsuit on behalf of the Federal Government, seeking to grant full autonomy and direct funding to all 774 local government councils in the country.

He urged the apex court to issue an order prohibiting state governors from unilaterally, arbitrarily, and unlawfully dissolving democratically elected local government leaders.

The 36 state governments countered through their attorneys general. They filed a counterclaim, arguing that the Supreme Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

They further contended that the AGF lacked the locus standi to institute the suit on behalf of the local governments. The Supreme Court affirmed its jurisdiction.

In a judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court ruled that states’ retention of local government funds is unconstitutional. “The demands of justice require a progressive interpretation of the law.

It is the position of this court that the federation can pay local government allocations directly to the LGs or through the states.

“In this case, since payment through states has not worked, the justice of this matter demands that LG allocations from the federation account should henceforth be paid directly to the LGs,” the court rule

The botched FAAC is a recurring incident. It will be in the interest of stakeholders to address issues causing the friction for an uninterrupted session in the nearest future

The Supreme Court further granted an order of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, or privies from spending local government allocations.

It also declared that no state government should receive funds meant for local governments. The court ruled that state governments have no power to appoint caretaker committees, and that only democratically elected local government councils are legally recognised.

“A democratically elected local government is sacrosanct and nonnegotiable,” the court affirmed, and directed the federal government to comply with the judgment immediately.

With the Supreme Court verdict taking precedence, local government councils were mandated to open an account with the Central Bank for direct disbursement of the December allocation in the month of January 2025.

It was learned that, while some local governments had finished with the bank account opening procedures with the CBN, a sizable number had yet to run through with their account opening procedures with the central bank.

It was envisaged all local government councils would have used the month of January to complete their account opening procedures with the CBN to enable them to receive direct FAAC allocation disbursement in the month of February.

A source from FAAC informed this medium that the postponement was tied to the inability of the local government to conduct account opening procedures with the CBN.

He said: “The technical session, the first leg of the FAAC meeting, had been held in the morning hours; with the state’s commissioners of finance and other stakeholders in attendance, the plenary session was called off unexpectedly, with the promise that a new date would be announced.

The source said: “Today is FAAC. In fact, the technical session took place in the morning with stakeholders fully represented.

The plenary session was ongoing this evening, the session in which figures due to each tier of government is to be discussed, when information came to us to be suspended. A new date would be announced.”

However, there was also the issue of NNPL unremitted funds due to the federation. The NNPL and non-remittance of the FAAC fund is a running development dated many years back.

The issue remains unresolved and lingered until last week at FAAC, leading to its botch midway. The state oil firm was said to have withheld N13.763 trillion in revenue from the Federal Government.

FAAC stakeholders demanded remittance of what NNPL held up to make funds available for sharing. The NNPC over the years maintained the said amount represents under-recovery it incurred, a difference between the actual cost of imported fuel.

Before the halt of the fuel subsidy regime by the federal government in May 2023, NNPL, as a sole importer of the refined PMS, bore the cost of imported products.

The N13.763 trillion FAAC claimed NNPL withheld covered a period between 2012 and 2024. With lingering issues resolved, the FAAC meeting was reconvened last Wednesday.

The sum of N1.703 trillion was approved for sharing between federal government, states, and local government councils as the January revenue allocation shared in February.

Of the sum shared (N1.703 trillion), the Federal Government received a total sum of N552.591 billion, and the state governments received a total sum of N590.614 billion.

The local government councils received a total sum of N434.567 billion, and a total sum of N125.284 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

Pending issues

FAAC successfully held the February session last week. There are still lingering issues unresolved. Direct disbursement of FAAC allocation to local government councils is still pending unresolved.

While a number of local government councils are said to have made some progress with respect to account opening procedures, a news report said only the local government areas in Delta State had submitted their account details to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the news report (not New Telegraph), “the submission of account details by the Delta State LGAs was confirmed during the FAAC Technical Sub-Committee meeting held on January 17, 2025, at the Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Abuja.”

“The office had started receiving account details from various sources, some directly while others were going through the states. So far, only local governments in Delta State have provided account details.

However, consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation on the modalities of the submission of the accounts was still ongoing”, the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, was quoted as saying.

The NNPL and FAAC are said to have arrived at an agreed arrangement, which entails programme refund by NNPCL of the balance of the withheld FAAC fund.

Last line

