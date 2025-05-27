Revisit N700,000 Onitsha Drug Market Fine, Obi Urges NAFDAC

Share

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reconsider the N700,000 fine imposed on traders for the reopening of shops at the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market.

NAFDAC had earlier shut down the market over allegations of distributing substandard and counterfeit pharmaceuticals across Nigeria and other African sub-regions.

Obi expressed concern over the prolonged closure, stating that the decision to also shut down surrounding markets not implicated in the case was excessive and unjustified.

In April, NAFDAC announced the conditional reopening of the market, requiring traders to meet strict administrative standards aimed at preventing future violations.

In a statement posted on his X platform on Tuesday, Obi described as “deeply unfortunate” the imposition of a N700,000 fee on shop owners as a prerequisite to reopen their stores.

He recalled visiting the market during the initial closure to support the authorities in their efforts to rid the country of fake and substandard drugs.

However, he noted that his support was based on the belief that investigations would be promptly concluded and that traders—particularly small business owners—would not be unduly punished.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay N700,000 to reopen their stores,” Obi wrote.

He lamented the broader economic implications, noting that over seven million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have collapsed in Nigeria over the past two years.

“The level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring,” he added, calling for the government to prioritise compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of small businesses.

“Surely, I stand with the authorities in the fight against fake drugs and counterfeit goods, but compassion must lie at the root of government action,” Obi concluded.

Share