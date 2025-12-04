Reviewing Regulatory Framework To Boost Standards

As the country’s digital economy expands, there is a need for the regulatory framework to be reviewed to align with the emerging technologies. Abolaji Adebayo, writes

Amidst Nigeria’s bustling digital economy, where millions of transactions flicker across networks every second and voices connect across vast distances, an unseen architecture holds everything together.

This architecture is not made of steel and glass, but of policy and principle, the regulatory frameworks that govern the nation’s communications sector.

For years, these frameworks have provided the essential guidelines. But as the terrain has transformed from simple voice calls to a complex, high-speed digital landscape, the question arises: are the old blueprints fit for the new skyscrapers of innovation being built upon them? The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the steward of this digital domain, has answered with a decisive no.

In a move signalling both introspection and ambition, the Commission has embarked on a comprehensive review of its core regulatory instruments, its licensing regulations, enforcement processes, and the Internet Code of Practice.

This is not mere bureaucratic housekeeping; it is a deliberate, strategic recalibration aimed at nothing less than boosting standards, future-proofing the industry, and solidifying consumer protection in an age of breakneck technological change.

As the NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, framed it, this review is “necessary and expedient to facilitate an efficient, accessible and competitive communications industry in Nigeria.” It is an attempt to rebuild the engine while the car is racing down the information superhighway.

Imperative for Evolution

The impetus for this sweeping review is born from a palpable and urgent reality. Nigeria’s communications sector is undergoing a metamorphosis that has rendered traditional regulatory silos obsolete. The industry is no longer just about mobile network operators and fixed lines; it is a converged arena where telecoms, information technology, media, and financial services increasingly blend.

The emergence of over-the-top (OTT) services, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the advent of artificial intelligence, and the looming promise of 5G and eventually 6G networks present both monumental opportunities and novel vulnerabilities.

As the Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at the NCC, Mrs. Chizua Whyte observed that the sector is “characterised by rapid technological innovation, and the emergence of new paradigms that continue to redefine global connectivity.”

“In such an environment, static regulations become anchors dragging against the tide of progress, or worse, ineffective shields against new forms of consumer harm, market distortion, and national security threats. The old frameworks, crafted for a different era, risk being outpaced.

The NCC’s initiative, therefore, is a pre-emptive strike against irrelevance, an effort to ensure that regulation evolves “at a commensurable accelerated pace” to maintain its relevance and effectiveness. It is a recognition that to foster a dynamic market, the rules themselves must be dynamic.

Licensing

At the foundation of the NCC’s regulatory edifice lies licensing. Historically, licensing has been a gatekeeping function—a process to control market entry, assign spectrum, and ensure basic technical and financial competence. Dr. Maida reiterated that “licensing remains the core of the Commission’s activities.”

However, the revised approach seeks to transform this core from a rigid gate into a flexible trellis, designed to support growth rather than merely permit it. The proposed revisions aim to streamline and clarify.

By moving towards general authorisations for certain service categories and simplifying renewal processes, the NCC signals a commitment to reducing bureaucratic friction. This is a direct nod to promoting ease of doing business, a critical factor in attracting continued investment into Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

More significantly, the review introduces nuanced provisions for corporate restructuring, transfers, and the integration of new digital tools. This acknowledges the reality that in the tech world, business models and corporate structures are fluid, and regulation must accommodate legitimate evolution without creating loopholes.

The ultimate goal here is regulatory clarity. A clear, predictable, and modern licensing framework provides the certainty that investors and innovators crave. It tells the global tech community that Nigeria is serious about creating an environ

The NCC’s comprehensive review is a definitive step away from reactive regulation and towards visionary governance

ment where new ideas can be tested and scaled without being entangled in outdated procedural webs. It shifts the regulator’s role from a mere issuer of permits to a gardener tending an ecosystem, ensuring the soil (the market) is fertile and the structures (the rules) support healthy, upward growth for all compliant players.

Enforcement

If licensing sets the rules of the game, enforcement ensures they are followed. Yet, enforcement in a digital age cannot rely solely on the playbook written for the analogue era. As Dr. Maida pointed out, “as the industry advances and the globe metamorphoses into a converged market, there is a need to update enforcement measures that are not as limited but provide for regulation through a wider scope.”

Traditional enforcement often focused on punitive measures for clearcut violations like service quality failures. The new landscape demands a more sophisticated arsenal.

The revised enforcement processes must now contend with complexities such as data privacy breaches, the unethical use of algorithms, anti-competitive practices in digital markets, and the spread of harmful online content.

Enforcement, therefore, must become more investigative, more datadriven, and more collaborative, potentially involving other agencies focused on data protection, competition, and cybersecurity. The introduction of more graduated sanctions—from warnings and fines to the suspension of licenses—allows for a proportional response that can correct behaviour without unnecessarily crippling operators.

This evolution in enforcement is fundamentally about credibility. A robust, transparent, and fair enforcement mechanism is the bedrock of regulatory authority.

It assures consumers that their rights are not just theoretical but actively defended. It assures ethical operators that their compliance costs are not in vain, as rogue actors will be held to account.

By strengthening enforcement, the NCC is not flexing arbitrary power; it is fortifying the rule of law in the digital frontier, creating a trusted environment where commerce and communication can thrive securely.

Code of practice

Perhaps the most socially significant strand of this regulatory review is the overhaul of the Internet Code of Practice. This document transcends technical specification; it aspires to be a charter for Nigeria’s digital society.

The revised Code, as outlined by the NCC, is a comprehensive attempt to address the multifarious challenges of the open web while championing its virtues.

Its provisions read like a contemporary agenda for digital health: open Internet access principles to prevent unfair blocking or throttling of services, safeguarding the net’s foundational neutrality; enhanced cybersecurity and data protection measures, aligning with global concerns and Nigeria’s own Data Protection Act to build user trust; governance for the use of Artificial Intelligence by operators, a forwardlooking step to pre-empt algorithmic bias and ensure ethical AI deployment; child online safety protocols to protect the most vulnerable; and robust antispam measures to reclaim user inboxes and messaging apps from nuisance.

This Code moves regulation beyond infrastructure and into the realm of digital citizenship. It acknowledges that the Internet is not just a network of cables, but a public square, a library, a marketplace, and a playground. Each of these spaces requires norms and protections.

By formalising these provisions, the NCC is attempting to strike that most delicate balance: preserving the innovative and open spirit of the Internet while erecting necessary guardrails against its darker corners.

It is an effort to ensure that as Nigeria’s digital landscape evolves, it does so with a conscience, placing the rights and safety of the user—the Nigerian citizen—at the centre of its design.

Participatory lathway

Crucially, this entire review process is being conducted under the public gaze. The NCC’s emphasis on a six-month consultation period culminating in a Public Enquiry, as highlighted by both Dr. Maida and Mrs. Whyte, is a masterstroke of regulatory wisdom.

It reaffirms, in Mrs. Whyte’s words, “the Commission’s dedication to inclusive and transparent regulatory processes.” This participatory approach is not a procedural footnote; it is the very engine of legitimacy and effectiveness.

By inviting input from service providers, tech startups, civil society organisations, consumer advocacy groups, and the general public, the NCC accomplishes several vital objectives.

It crowdsources expertise, tapping into the practical, onthe-ground knowledge of those who navigate these systems daily. It builds consensus, ensuring that the final regulations are seen not as arbitrary diktats but as the product of collective bargaining.

It enhances buy-in, making compliance more likely when stakeholders feel they have had a voice. This democratic pillar turns regulation from something done to the industry into something done with the industry and for the populace.

Challenge

The path forward is not without its challenges. Implementing these refined frameworks will require significant capacity building within the NCC itself. Regulators will need new skills in data analytics, AI governance, and complex market analysis.

The perennial issue of aligning regulatory actions across different government agencies—between the NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Data Protection Commission, for instance— will require renewed focus to avoid overlaps or contradictions.

Furthermore, the regulator must walk a tightrope, ensuring that while standards are raised, they do not inadvertently stifle the innovative ferment of Nigeria’s famed tech ecosystem.

Yet, the promise is profound. A modernised, clear, and robust regulatory framework is the bedrock upon which digital economies are built. It is the signal to international investors that Nigeria is a serious and structured market.

It is the shield that protects millions of consumers from exploitation. It is the framework that allows Nigerian innovators to build services that are trusted and scalable, both at home and abroad.

Ultimately, this regulatory review is about more than statutes and codes; it is about shaping the character of Nigeria’s digital future.

Last line

The NCC’s comprehensive review is a definitive step away from reactive regulation and towards visionary governance.