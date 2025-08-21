Reviewed Package For Political Office Holders: RMAFC Flags Off Discussions

Despite mounting calls by civil society groups and political parties to suspend plans for a new remuneration package for political office holders, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commenced discussions to harmonise reports for the review of salaries and allowances of political, public, and judicial officers nationwide.

The retreat, held in Kano State, was declared open by the Chairman of the Remuneration and Monetisation Committee of RMAFC, Hon. Mohammed Kabeer Usman, who also represents Gombe State on the Commission. According to a statement by RMAFC spokesperson, Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf, Usman stressed the critical role of the exercise in strengthening Nigeria’s governance structure.

The move has, however, drawn sharp criticism. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday described the planned review as “tone-deaf” and “an affront to struggling Nigerians.” In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party accused government of being disconnected from the realities of citizens’ hardship, despite acknowledging RMAFC’s constitutional mandate to review the salaries of public office holders.

Similarly, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, faulted the exercise, saying the packages political office holders currently enjoy are already unjustifiable when compared with the meagre earnings of professionals, academics, and security personnel.

“Professors who have served 30 years in universities earn far less than councillors or local government chairmen. Doctors and other professionals retire into poverty, while politicians live off public funds. There is no justice in this imbalance,” Rafsanjani said.

He further argued that until reforms strengthen local government autonomy and curb governors’ control over grassroots administration, Nigeria will not experience meaningful development at the community level.

At the Kano retreat, however, Usman insisted that the review was in line with constitutional provisions. He explained that the Commission had gathered inputs from public hearings, memoranda, ministerial submissions, and economic indicators, while benchmarking against global remuneration practices.

“The review is not just about figures but about sustainability and affordability. The Commission has analyzed government’s capacity to implement recommendations to ensure they are fair, realistic, and sustainable,” he said.

He disclosed that the Committee has been directed to harmonise earlier reports and subsequent addenda into a single document that will provide a clear and comprehensive framework for implementation.

Usman urged participants to bring their expertise to bear to ensure that outcomes from the retreat are “balanced and beneficial to all Nigerians.”

The retreat is expected to set a sustainable framework for the remuneration of political, public, and judicial office holders.

Among those in attendance were RMAFC Federal Commissioners: Hon. Adamu Fanda (Kano), Hon. Henry Nduka Awuregu, Hon. Aruviere Egharhevwa (Delta), Hon. Hassan Usman Mahmud (Kaduna), Hon. Hauwa Umar Aliyu (Jigawa), Hon. (Prof.) Steve Davies Ugbah (Benue), Hon. Abdulazeez Idris King (Kogi), Hon. Aliyu A. Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), and Hon. Nathaniel Adojutelegan (Ondo).

Also present were the Secretary of the Committee and Director of Fiscal Efficiency at the Commission, Dr. Tanimu Adamu Aliyu, FNIM, alongside other supporting staff.