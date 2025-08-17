Review Visa Policy, 5-Year Multiple Entry Restoration For Nigerians, Reps Appeal To US

The House of Representatives has called on the United States Government to reverse its decision to downgrade visa privileges for Nigerian citizens, urging a return to the previous five-year multiple-entry visa regime.

In a resolution referred to the US-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, the House condemned what it described as a “strong tendency by the US State Department to grade Nigerian visa status without due consideration of the historical, strategic, and people-oriented ties between the two nations.”

The resolution, sponsored by Mutha Mohammed and six other lawmakers, tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage the US government diplomatically to prevent further strain in bilateral relations and safeguard the dignity and mobility of Nigerian citizens.

“We urge the US embassies in Nigeria and the US Department of State to rescind this visa policy and restore the five-year multiple-entry visa previously granted to Nigerians, in the spirit of mutual respect, equity, and reciprocity,” the lawmakers stated. The House also encouraged sustained dialogue between Nigerian and American institutions, both governmental and nongovernmental, to address security, human rights, and policy concerns that could hinder shared democratic and economic aspirations.

The US-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group chair informed members that even before the resolution, a formal letter had been sent to the US Congress through Congressman Smith, following discussions during a recent visit. He said the group would now review the House’s resolution in detail, hold a robust discussion, and determine the next steps in advancing the matter.

Recall that the committee on US-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship has commenced an Economic and Investment Summit 2025, economic relations through legislative diplomacy and engagement, the aim of the summit is to leverage interparliamentary collaboration and explore strategic and sustainable investments and business opportunities by means of stakeholders collaboration in order to strengthen the economic growth and ties of Nigeria and the US.

Also, it will add value to the common interest by bringing together investors and stakeholders from both countries for exchange of ideas, networking collaboration, and maximisation of potentials.