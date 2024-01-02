Review Policy Mandating Hospitals Attached To Coys To Self Sustain, Expert Tells FG

The Medical Director, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), Dr Usman Abdulrahman, has called on the federal government to review the policy that mandates hospitals or health facilities attached to companies to self-sustain themselves.

Abdulrahman who spoke to our correspondent in Abuja, raised concerns that most hospitals affected by the policy were struggling to deliver effective and efficient healthcare services due to poor funding resulting in the use of obsolete equipment, and inadequate heath personnel amongst others.

Also, a Consultant physician, Abdulrahman who used the ASCL as an example, noted that with the absence of government funding, the hospital which was strategically positioned as a link between some of the geopolitical zones in the country, was confronted with several health challenges begging for urgent attention

While describing as “unfortunate,” a policy that directs hospitals or health facilities attached to companies to use whatever they generate to sustain themselves or the company should devise a means of funding the hospital by themselves, Abdulrahman reminded the government of the need to achieve a Universal Health Coverage (UHC), bearing in mind

equity and an effective and efficient healthcare delivery system for that to happen.

He said, “We need government’s attention in so many areas. There are a lot of gaps, especially in healthcare service delivery especially the use of technology. Whatever we have ten years ago is obsolete now so there is a need to upgrade the facility with state-of-the-art equipment.

“There was one time that there was a policy that hospitals or health centres or medical facilities attached to a company should be able to self-sustain but my appointment with ASCl has also made me realise that hospitals cannot self-sustain.

“The government of the day needs to look at that policy again because I’m sure so many facilities are being affected by this policy. That policy needs to be reviewed so that the government can take back the funding of most of these hospitals funding because it has been a key issue.

“This means that whatever they generate should be used or the company should find a way to fund the hospital by themselves which is very unfortunate maybe because the Ajaokuta steel company itself is not in a functional state now but with the commitment of the current government, we hope the company starts production soon. When it starts 100 per cent operation maybe the problem might not be there.”