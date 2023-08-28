Review Buhari’s Last Minute Appointment Of FRIN DG, Group Tells Tinubu

A human rights group, “Concerned Citizens” has asked President Bola Tinubu to take a cursory look at some of the late hour appointments made by the previous administration including that of the Director-General (DG) for the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan, Dr Zaccharria Yaduma, in order to ensure equity, justice and fair play.

Described as warped, the twilight appointments by former President Buhari’s administration, the group in a press statement signed by both the President and General Secretary of the group, (Kelvin Onaolapo and Wasiu Olatiregun), made available to New Telegraph, said the appointment of Dr Yaduma was wrong and not in tandem with the rules and regulations governing such appointment in an institute of FRIN nature.

Asking for the outright removal of Yaduma as the FRIN DG, the group said his incompetence for the job has reflected in his almost four months in office, stressing that “the appointment was based on personal relationship with the former SGF (Mr Boss Mustapha), which has reflected in his poor outputs since assumption of office”.

The group recalled that everything about the appointment of Dr. Yaduma was outright illegality as it ran contrary to the law of Nigeria (FRIN ACT,2018) and complemented by the advertisement on the vacant post in some national dailies then which stated that an intending FRIN DG must be among others, a research professor within the institute and not even a professor from the university.

To render the entire appointment process ineffectual according to the group, Dr Yaduma did not even apply for the advertised post as required that “a prospective candidate must have applied for the post” despite his failing the earlier stated two conditions and to now discover that the institute currently boasts of six research professors with the required capacity and capability put into task logicality.

“It is an aberration and absurdity to disregard the law and willingly to destroy an existing organogram of the institute.

“The leadership of a research institute is built on competence and not ‘just job for the boys’, and we are requesting for the prompt removal of Dr. Zaccaharia Yaduma and appointment of a competent researcher within the institute”, the statement added.