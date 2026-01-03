Review: 2025 Wellness Trends

Analog Wellness

The online world’s relentless manipulations, marketing, disinformation and division campaigns, causing general brain and culture rotting, have gone too far. “Digital detox” may be as old as the Internet, but 2025 will be the year more people get aggressive about logging off, and new tools and destinations will help them.

They’ll also be “analog-ing on” as never before: hungry for retro, pre-digital tech, hobbies and experiences—as wellness, and in wellness. The analog living trend will shake up tech, wellness, travel, government policy, even home design.

Sauna Reimagined

While the sauna has been around for thousands of years, it’s currently enjoying a renaissance. From urban saunas in New York City and Chicago, to rustic waterfront saunas in Oslo or Brighton, to saunas with immersive art installations in Tokyo, today’s saunas rep- resent a reinvention of an age-old tradition— and an increasingly younger, hipper crowd is taking notice.

The Supplement Paradox

From hyper-personalised wellness to cellular longevity, supplements are evolving into tools of lifestyle optimisation. As innovation accelerates and science meets premiumisation, the industry faces pivotal shifts in perceptions of efficacy, transparency and value.

Teen Wellness

Teenagers today face mounting mental health challenges, shaped by societal crises, social media pressures and lifestyle changes. The wellness industry has a vital opportunity to support this generation and foster healthier, more balanced lives.

Watershed Wellness

As water scarcity becomes a growing concern worldwide due to climate change, population growth and pollution, the spa and wellness industry must rise up, both collectively and individually, to address the problem.

Spas by nature are intrinsically linked to water—the word spa is said to come from the Latin salus per aquam or “health through water”—but as our planet becomes increasingly less healthy, and droughts and water shortages become more commonplace, it will become imperative for spas and wellness establishments to do more to help preserve, replenish and renew our water supplies.

Augmented Biologys

advancements in health technology and genetic engineering unfold, a new paradigm is taking shape in which health is not merely sustained, but actively optimised and extended. This transformation enables individuals to unlock their full neural, physiological, and psychological potential, fundamentally redefining the nature of human capability.

Longevity Redefines Work

Wellness initiatives, health-focused policies and age-inclusive strategies are essential for businesses and governments to support older workers, improve productivity and foster intergenerational collaboration in the aging labour market.

Wellness Tackles Addiction

If wellness is the pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health, it makes sense that wellness practices are increasingly being integrated into all manner of addiction treatment—from alcohol to illicit drugs to technology—and that wellness companies are enthusiastically entering the harm-reduction space to help people bring balance and agency to their consumption habits.

Wellness On The Line

Both cruises and rail journeys are increasing their wellness offerings. More ocean liners in many shapes and sizes are exploring innovative itineraries with a host of holistic wellness programmes, facilities and health experts, while cruises meandering the river routes are creating authentic wellness experiences along the way.

At the same time, there’s a rail renaissance, with wellness on the tracks in dedicated spa carriages bringing slow travel to the fore and journeys by train connecting today’s travellers to age-old spa towns. We take an in-depth look into the trends and developments on the horizon that are shaping wellness on the line.

The Middle East’s Wellness Ambitions

The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a global wellness leader, blending cultural heritage, cutting-edge innovation and sustainability fuelled by national strategies and new developments.

