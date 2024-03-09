Reverting to Regionalism’ll Lead To Underdevelopment –Osifo

Stanley Osifo, a former presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has emphasised the importance of national unity and collaboration with the current administration to foster development across Nigeria. He urged the citizens to exercise patience and cooperate with security agencies by reporting criminal activities to curb insecurity. Osifo acknowledged the diverse interpretations of restructuring, but expressed confidence in the direction taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

It’s obvious that things are hard in Nigeria and the people want government to do something urgently to make life better for them, what do you think should be done along this line?

The Federal Government is doing a lot, the monetary and fiscal policies have been looked into with the control of naira to dollar worked on. Some foreign interventions that could affect the exchange rate such as Binance and other ones have been stopped to regulate the naira. We have seen the level of infrastructural development embarked on to make things easy for businesses to thrive and for products to be moved to where they are needed and the movement of people. The issue is not only that of Nigeria, it’s glob- al, several countries are even going through situations that are worse than our own. The United Kingdom has its own and you can see the amount of money cooking gas is sold in many countries in Africa and in some other parts of the world. All these interconnected activities between Nigeria and other parts of the world make what we are doing to look as if nothing is being done. But we know that in the past one or two weeks, the stability in the exchange rate has brought a lot of confidence into the system because Nigerians were worried when the dollar to naira was going very high then.

I think the government has been able to do something and there is no much difference between what you buy from the BDC to what the government is selling directly. To a large extent, let us continue to encourage and support the government and do what we can individually so that things can get better. Let us support the government and ourselves at this critical period.

There have been calls for the government to cut excesses, and reduce the cost of governance. The Oronsaye report that the government wants to implement, it was said that some MDAs were not captured in it, and it is believed that the salaries and allowances of government officials are too high, do you support cutting the cost of governance?

That is what every Nigerian and even those in government look up to. The current administration has called for the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, and two weeks ago or so, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) took a decision to reduce multiple ministries and merge some and in that way the cost of governance is being reduced. The departments of government that have the same functions are being collapsed into one, and they have eliminated some too. So, the cost that would have been taken to those departments are being saved. Government is a continuum, it’s not that everything would be done on one day. Oronsaye Report had been in existence since the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, and it was passed to the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari. The administration of President Bola Tinubu is doing its best to implement the report. If this is done, cost of governance would reduce drastically. If you talk about the National Assembly, the debate that we should have one legislative house instead of two is being suggested, this is something that we all have to look at and it has to be accepted by the people before it can be done to reduce cost.

The President has also reduced the number of people that would can travel with ministers or even the president. He said they should have a low number of people and that none of them should make foreign travel without his approval. This is aimed at cutting the cost of governance. The current administration is aware of what is going on and they are doing their best on how those things can be addressed. The hardship everybody is talking about came as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, and we all clamoured for the removal. With time, the issue would be addressed and then Nigeria would be the better for it.

The APC took over from the PDP in 2015 and we have seen some misappropriation of funds have been traced to the past administration. People also say that what President Tinubu is battling with is a fallout of the alleged recklessness of the Buhari administration. So to what extent should this government probe the immediate past administration beyond probing former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele?

There is no government that would fold its hands on issues that bother on corruption. The current administration is also working and reaching out to people, especially on the funds that were taken from the national treasury that were not utilised for the purposes they were meant for. A committee has been set up to look at what went on in the CBN and the committee has been able to unearth certain things that have led to the recovery of funds. We can also recall that a former minister has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come and explain how funds that were disbursed to his ministry were utilised. It is not only the past administration that is being investigated, even in the current government, people that are corrupt and those that have not carried out their duties diligently in some MDAs have been removed. The present administration is looking at what should be done to make the country better and whatever has been done in the past administration that is not okay and are inimical to national development if exposed, definitely, they would find a way to address them and get back what has been taken out of the national treasury.

Don’t you think the government is yet to get it right on fighting insecurity, see what happened in Katsina State last week, where people were killed for three days consecutively. Also, we still have kidnapping, banditry, and killings in many parts of the country, how best can these be tackled as the administration is about to clock one year?

The fact is that when it comes to in- security, the government is not folding its arms, it is doing its best and providing the necessary materials, and vehicles that are needed to fight insecurity for the security agents. What these people do is that they mix with the people and carry out their attacks. The security agents are not folding their arms. Anytime they hear about the bandits, they always go after them and ensure that the people there are secured. Also, security is not just for the government or for security agents. Every Nigerian that has information about security must report to the appropriate authority for it to be tackled. If kidnapping is about to take place, report them to the government, if you see bandits gathering, report them to the security agents. If you know those that are carrying out these nefarious activities, report them. Most times, many people know about these criminals, but they are afraid to speak and when you do not speak out it will continue. The government and the security agents are doing their best to ensure that the nation is secured. Nigerians are the ones calling for security, but they are the ones creating situations of insecurity. If we are the ones fighting ourselves how do we solve the problem. The issue of security boils down to every Nigerian to take up the challenge in conjunction with the security forces so that our community would be free of these elements.

Don’t you think that we should restructure the country then. The President was an advocate of restructuring, but he has not done it, some people even said we should go back to parliamentary system of government. So, what’s your take on restructuring and regionalism?

Regionalism is what we have practised before. The truth is that many people that had the experience of regional government, 12 states and 19 states believe that what we experienced then would come back, but life is dynamic. What we had in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s is not what we have today. Now, we have telephone that we can use to communicate with people in any part of the world. Many changes have taken place, what we need to do is to look at the contemporary situations and see how we can utilise things to suit them. The fact that many states and local governments have been created have led to the development of areas that wouldn’t have developed if we maintained regional system of government. Under regional government, it was only the capitals or headquarters of the regions that had development.

But, with the creation of states we can see development in many places and this is good for the country. If you say we should go back to regionalism, is it because of cost of governance? If we want to develop, we will incur cost, we cannot develop in isolation. If we want to make Nigeria one of the most developed countries in the world, we must create more states and have capitals in areas that are not developed so that this would lead to many other things that come with development. Restructuring doesn’t have to be one way, it happens in many ways. We have economic restructuring, and there can be political and social restructuring that would affect the people. It’s not about going back to six regions, if we go back to six regions, what impact would it have, how will that help Nigeria? The more states we create, the more there would be opportunities for people to develop. When you talk about restructuring, let’s look at those things that would foster development, unity, oneness, economic, social and political development.

I believe that the restructuring that we talk about is taking shape. What were discussed at the constitutional conference that we have had are being implemented and it continues. Things have happened after the conference and as time goes on new challenges came up and we need to do them better. Restructuring is a continuous process, it is not something that is done at once. Everyday, everytime there would be need to change our focus, ways of doing things and organising ourselves in line with contemporary situations.