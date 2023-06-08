Reversing Health Sector Brain Drain Tops Agenda For Tinubu

The swearing in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria may have doused tension in political circles, paving the way for governance. There has however been concerns over which direction the new administration will go, with regards to revamp- ing the health sector, which has been at its lowest ebb in terms of performance.

The current poor state of that sector and the limited services remain a source of worry for both health professionals and patients which have been on the receiving end. Recall that in the early 1960s, top personalities from foreign countries including Saudi Arabia used to access quality healthcare from Nigeria; today, the reverse is the case whereby numerous Nigerian countrymen troupe out for medical tourism abroad, resulting in the loss of billions of foreign exchange to the home economy.

To this end, questions are now being asked about what should be the focus of the new government with a view to revamping the health sector. Key stakeholders including medical and dental practitioners, health workers, nurses, patients, among others are however united in their various positions and suggestions on the way forward.

President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola urged Tinubu to address brain drain as a matter of urgency now. He emphasised the need to pay a lot of attention to the human resources for health. “The workers in the health sector needs a lot of attention given that many are leaving the shores of the country for greener pastures.”

He reasoned that whatever programmes the new government plans to implement to improve the health sector, “if we do not have the manpower to deliver those services and programmes they won’t work.” Makanjuola noted that the previous government led by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari hadn’t done anything to curb brain drain in the health sector; there is need for Tinubu’s government to reduce the rate at which healthcare professionals are leaving the health sector.

According to him, there is no way brain drain would be reduced without addressing issues germane to the welfare of the workers because that is the reason they are leaving. “That includes their remuneration, working conditions, conditions of the hospitals, working environment, among others.” Makanjuola said there is an opportunity to significantly increase funding for the health sector through health insurance, the National Health Insurance Act (NHIA).

“If that act becomes operational and is well operated by this new government there will be a lot more money in the health sector part of which can be devoted to improving the working conditions of the health- care providers and other professionals in care service delivery.” He added, “That is one way that the new government can get significant funding to improve the status of the remuneration and welfare of people in healthcare services.”

Health insurance is a viable aspect of how this current government can increase funds and get access to funding the health sector. The president of MDCAN said the basic health care provision fund (BHCPF) and the money is already being deducted and if well utilised some health workers should also get better working conditions at the primary health care level.

While lamenting that the BHCPF was still operating sub-optimally, he called on more states to constitute their primary healthcare board to pave the way for them to key into the fund. Makanjuola therefore called for more political will on the part of the current administration at the centre as well as the state governments to enable them key into the benefits of the BHCPF.

On his part, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Uche Ojinmah also urged Tinubu to appropriate health sector financing with the Abuja 2001 Declaration of at least 15 percent of the annual national budget, saying this will abate medical tourism and the attendant loss of financial resources. In April 2001, heads of state of African Union countries met and pledged to set a target of allocating at least 15 percent of their annual budget to improve the health sector.

However, 22 years after, Nigeria is yet to meet the target. He said there is a need to have a functional and effective social welfare scheme focusing on providing a safety net (housing, food, basic education) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians, especially the disadvantaged or vulnerable groups including pregnant women, children under five years of age, the aged, the extremely poor (persons living on less than $1.90 daily and the disabled.

Additionally, NMA called for an audit of existing primary health centres and getting them equipped and well-managed. “Nigeria under your leadership should work towards a Doctor- led Primary Health Care (PHC) because every country with an effective PHC which is the entry point to the performing and cost- effective health system (the gate- keeping point) has achieved a doctor-led PHC.”

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NU- AHP), Dr. Obinna Chimela Ogbonna has appealed on Tinubu to appoint a seasoned administrator as the minister of health to revive the health sector. According to him, structurally the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) is in decay because the prowess of the people handling its affairs is questionable.

“The incoming administration, when appointing ministers, should not look at us who are healthcare professionals; let the incoming administration pick seasoned administrators to be the minister of health. Ogbonna who is also the national vice-chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), said, “That was what former President Olusegun Obasanjo did from 2004 to 2007 when he appointed Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, a seasoned health economist to handle the affairs of the health sector and Lambo did marvelously well because he was not biased; he was an administrator per excellence.”