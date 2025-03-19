 Reverse Your Declaration On Rivers Or…, Ex-NUJ President Tells Tinubu

Share

A former President of Nigeria and African Union of Journalists, Lanre Ogundipe, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to reverse his proclamation about the invocation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, considering the series of adverse effects it will bring.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph, the President would be fair and just if he could also suspend the Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who precipitated the crisis.

Ogundipe wondered who advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take such action, saying that “this is a beginning that will end in a serious catastrophe. It is not the best solution in this circumstance.

The situation is best resolved politically with you as the President wielding the big stick and whipping the combatants in the imbroglio to line without fear or favour.

“Mr. President, your courage and boldness this time around is misplaced. What happened? Please do not dance to the tune of your government adversaries with this declaration.

“It is two steps backwards. I’m sure you are aware Rivers State is in the Niger Delta region, dancing to the gallery would easily plunge the nation’s economy into further crisis economically.

“Rivers State is not just a mere state but an economic hub which is our mainstay. Shall we not think twice before using a sledgehammer to resolve political crises? The International oil market is not friendly, and neither do Investors have the patience to wait for any stakeholder’s internal conflicts.

“The issues at stake, Mr. President should note, is not just about any political gladiators. It is about the nation’s economy and its survival.

“Mr President should be reminded that the Niger Delta insurgencies reared its head during the Buhari administration and it nearly sent the country into recession on two occasions while Nigeria’s oil production dropped below 400,000 barrels per day, from 2.5 million barrels per day.

“The resultant effects manifested in a sharp decline in production. This was a result of similar political mismanagement of a conflict in the region.

“Buhari’s administration managed to navigate the turbulence with a deft administrative manoeuvring before it found a way out and stabilized. Further escalation, in the Rivers State saga will lead to sabotage of oil infrastructure, and oil production will go down.

“For now, the nation cannot afford many crisis in its hands. Areas that need, or require such a declaration for a State of Emergency are the Northern parts of the county where thousands of Nigerian soldiers are still battling for their lives to save the nation against, bandits, kidnappers and insurgencies.

“If democracy is suspended in a State, with you who is regarded as a hero of democracy – what message is being sent to those we accused of incursions? A Minister in your cabinet who is a key player in the crisis should not be allowed to stay in office any longer. He must be suspended and relieved of his office functions as well.

“It is with grave concern that I plead for a listening ear for a reversion of this proclamation. The fourth republic must not go the way of Wild! Wild West. The crisis started like this in 1962 before it snow-balled. A word is enough for the wise. Mr.President, your swift action is required to halt further exacerbation of the crisis”, Ogundipe counselled.

