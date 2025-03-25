Reverse Emergency Rule In Rivers, ANPE Tells Tinubu

Share

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has condemned the recent imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the decision and restore democratic governance in the State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Global President, Solomon Ola, ANPE expressed deep concern over the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials, describing the move as unconstitutional and damaging to Nigeria’s democratic reputation.

The group warned that such actions could erode investor confidence and further destabilize the nation’s fragile economy.

ANPE argued that the emergency rule signals a dangerous shift toward authoritarianism, undermining the principles of federalism and due process enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

The group noted that Nigeria, once hailed as a beacon of democracy in Africa, is now facing growing criticism.

“The suspension of elected officials without due process is a clear violation of democratic norms,” the statement read.

“Nigeria’s reputation as a stable investment destination is at stake.

“This arbitrary abrogation of constitutional procedures erodes trust in Nigeria’s dedication to democratic values, which discourages potential investors.

“It is a fact that the Nigerian Constitution delineates the processes for addressing grievances against elected officials, none of which includes the unilateral imposition of a state of emergency by the Federal Government.

“By ignoring this legal procedure, the President has not only set a dangerous precedent but also signaled a disregard for the principles of federalism.

“This authoritarian maneuver has drawn criticism from international observers, damaging Nigeria’s status as an investment destination.”

The group lamented that Nigeria, once celebrated as a model democracy in Africa, is now perceived by international bodies as a nation straying from democratic ideals.

“Many international organizations and foreign governments have expressed concerns over the erosion of democratic norms in Nigeria.”

“This perception has been worsened by President Tinubu’s actions, painting him as an emerging dictator on the international stage.

“Whether accurate or exaggerated, these descriptions have had a chilling effect on Nigeria’s global standing, tarnishing its reputation as a stable and democratic investment destination.”

ANPE also accused the National Assembly of failing in its duty to check executive overreach, urging Lawmakers to investigate the constitutionality of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

The group also called on the judiciary to uphold the rule of law by ensuring that constitutional procedures are followed in addressing political crises.

“It is unfortunate that the National Assembly, tasked with checking executive excesses and upholding the Constitution, has failed in its role as a bulwark against authoritarianism.

“Their support for this blatant violation of constitutional norms is a disgrace to Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We call on the National Assembly to reinvestigate this matter thoroughly and take appropriate action to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

“We also urge the judiciary to adjudicate on the constitutionality of the state of emergency and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”

Emphasizing the economic implications of political instability, ANPE warned that foreign investors may withdraw or withhold investments due to uncertainty about Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance.

“We in the diaspora have worked tirelessly to promote Nigeria as an investment-friendly nation, but this crisis has made our efforts difficult,” the group lamented.

