Reverse All ‘Anti-Poor Policies’ In 7 Days Or Risk Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells FG

…says FG has enormous disdain, contempt for workers, Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to cripple all economic activities nationwide from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, unless the Federal Government reverse all its “anti-poor policies” including the hike in petrol, which has thrown untold hardship on workers and the masses, within the next seven days.

In a communique signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting further directed workers and Civil Society Organisations to immediately begin mobilisation for mass protest and rallies ahead of the strike beginning Wednesday next week.

Disappointed that the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resolved to make life difficult for Nigerians from the very moment he assumed office as president, Congress accused the government of having an enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerians and slaves and resorted to treating them as slaves while promoting the gang up of the ruling elite against the Nigerian people and workers.

According to Congress, the policies put in place by the current administration were insensitive to the plight of Nigerians and rather than give hope and succour, they have thrown the people into mass suffering, poverty and angst, hopeless and helpless.

The communique partly reads: “The CWC-in-session subsequently resolved as follows: the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS price, Increase in Public School fees, the release of the 8 months withheld Salary of University lecturers and Workers and increase in VAT.

“The immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee as agreed in the earlier consequential dialogues, to begin the building across the nation of a Coalition of all Nigerians where all will be leaders and all will be followers.

“To call on all civil society organisations and Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own to save our nation. To lead and organize mass protest rallies across the nation to demonstrate outrage against the inhuman actions and policies of the government.

“To give the federal government a Seven-Day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands and to embark on a nation-wide action beginning Wednesday the 2nd of August, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

“To Consequently direct all Affiliates and State Councils to begin immediate mobilization and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that government listens to the people.”

The communique further stated that: “On the 29th day of May 2023, the President of the federal republic gave Nigerians an inaugural shocking gift by increasing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N185 to N500; this action was considered strongly condemned by various Organs of Congress because of the massive suffering it imposed on the lives of Nigerians.

“However, as if that was not enough, the federal government through the instrumentality of the NNPCL effected a further hike in the price of PMS to N617 per litre without having addressed the dire consequences which the earlier hike had imposed on Nigerians. Other anti-poor policies have since been unleashed on Nigerians which have left workers and masses reeling and deeply impoverished.

“CWC-in-Session noted unfortunately that the federal government has shown enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers having acted and continued to act without regard to the welfare and cries of the citizenry.

“That Government seems to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them in the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.

“That the federal government has refused to put in place safeguards to protect Nigerians from the harsh economic situation that its policies have inflicted on the people rather it has decided to insult the sensibilities of Nigerian masses by offering us N8,000 per family and offering themselves N70b.

“That the federal government has frustrated and abandoned its own Committee which was a product of social dialogue between the government and workers’ organisations in the country. While the Committee has not met, the government embarked on unilateral actions and programmes.

“That since Mr President’s “subsidy is gone forever” speech on inauguration day; the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone; decent living has gone increasing despair of unimaginable dimensions.

“That the federal government has continued to treat Nigerians as Slaves and conquered people which it treats with impunity without any concern for the consequences.

“That the federal government has continued in an unholy mission of robbing the poor to pay the rich in Nigeria as typified by its continued frustration of the activation of the agreed alternatives to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and new hike in prices of PMS to N617 per litre. That the federal government has continued to promote the gang-up of the ruling elite against Nigerian people and workers.

“Observes that the federal government has continued to churn out without relenting policies designed to emasculate Nigerian workers and people via not just increases in PMS prices with its spiralling effect but also increases in VAT, increases in School fees across all Publicly owned Secondary and Tertiary institutions of learning

“That the NNPCL has turned itself into the forces of demand and supply and fixes the price of Petroleum products while mouthing deregulation That Government’s conduct suggests it does not intend to commit itself to the MoU it signed with NLC and TUC.

“That Nigerians are outraged and have been putting pressure on the NLC to lead them in protest against the increases in the pump price of PMS 13. that the pressure has come to a breaking point and given Government’s continued indifference to the plight of the poor resolved that It would not be

party to the killing of poor Nigerian workers and masses.”

“That it is the responsibility of men and women of conscience propelled by patriotic zeal to take necessary action to protect democracy and our beloved nation since it is clear that the federal government is not interested in discussions having exhausted half of the agreed 8 weeks without activating the President Steering Committee.”