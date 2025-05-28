Reverence Chapter I : Oluwole Omofemi’s Solo Exhibition Opens In London

Share

A two-day solo exhibition by celebrated Nigerian artist, Oluwole Omofemi ended last Satursday in London.

Titled Reverence Chapter I: Jean-Michel Basquiat, the exhibition is the first in the series of seven solo exhibitions by Omofemi, each inspired by an artist who has profoundly touched his life.

These chosen figures mirror elements of Omofemi’s own journey – shaped by parallel histories, shared cultural rhythms, and deep emotional undercurrents.

For each chapter, Omofemi will create seven paintings, carefully composed to reflect the values and inner truths he holds most dear.

‘Reverence: Chapter 1 of 7 – Jean-Michel Basquiat’ “unfolds as an intimate reflection on Omofemi’s early years in Ibadan – a time marked by struggle, introspection, and a relentless search for meaning.

Within the contours of his community, he found kindred spirits: individuals whose lives, like his own, have been carved by adversity and endurance. Their stories, often told in quiet tones or in the silences between words, form the emotional fabric of this chapter.

“Omofemi’s paintings will capture fleeting moments of beauty and hard – ship – memories refracted through the vibrant, urgent energy that Basquiat brought to the world.

Through colour, texture, and symbolism, Omofemi honors both the fragility and the resilience of those around him, offering a tribute to the unspoken strength that persists in the face of sorrow.”

Omofemi is a Nigerian artist and curator based in Ibadan, Oyo State. His artistic journey began in his youth, influenced by the serene and free-flowing life of Ibadan, which continues to inspire his work.

Omofemi’s art is characterised by its Afrocentric themes, capturing the essence of his subjects with a human-like aura. He primarily works with oil and acrylic paints, often using a vibrant pop art palette.

After earning his Higher National Diploma in Painting from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Omofemi has participated in numerous exhibitions worldwide, including in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Belgium, Italy, Ghana, and the United States.

Notably, he was commissioned by Tatler magazine to create a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II before her passing. Beyond his artistic endeavors, Omofemi is dedicated to philanthropy.

In 2021, he established the Oluwole Omofemi Foundation, which has supported various community initiatives in Ibadan, such as providing aid to widows and organising youth programs like ‘Ijewuru Day’.

