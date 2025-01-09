Revenue: Telcos Shift Focus To Prioritising Data Services

Share

Amidst a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Nigerian telecommunications companies are facing mounting challenges in the data services segment, prompting a strategic shift to prioritise data services as a core revenue stream.

The minefield of data includes regulatory hurdles, increasing competition, infrastructure deficits, and evolving consumer demands, which are reshaping the dynamics of the telecoms industry.

Industry players are looking at the data device aspect to generate more revenue. With over 220 million mobile subscribers and rising internet penetration, the demand for data services has surged exponentially in Nigeria.

The proliferation of smartphones, increased adoption of digital services, and a shift towards remote work and e-learning have driven data consumption to unprecedented levels.

However, telcos are grappling with the complexity of meeting this demand while maintaining quality of service. Data now accounts for a significant share of revenue for telecom operators, with traditional voice services experiencing a decline.

A CEO of one of the mobile network operators said his company would ficus more on data service since mobile users use more data than voice calls. The CEO said their investment would be more on raising the quality of data while enhancing their general services.

Major operators like MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and Globacom are investing heavily in 4G and 5G infrastructure to enhance network capacity and service quality.

Telcos are introducing flexible and affordable data bundles tailored to different consumer segments, from students to SMEs.

Operators are collaborating with OTT service providers to offer bundled packages, such as data plans with free access to streaming or social media platforms.

There has been conflict caused by intense competition between the MNOs and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), claiming that the mobile network operators have been highjacking the data market from them.

For instance, the industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that mobile network provided 99.6 per cent of the total data service as of October, 2023, with 134,279,501 subscriptions, while ISPs accounted for only 0.2% with subscriptions of 212,071 out of total 134,787,935.

The competitive landscape has intensified with the entry of new players and the rise of over-the top (OTT) services like WhatsApp, Zoom, and Netflix.

These platforms consume significant bandwidth without direct revenue contributions to telcos.

Meanwhile, industry analysts said the role of telcos in driving data services cannot be overstated especially in achieving the National Broadband Plan target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

The country’s broadband penetration, while growing, remains below global standards. Poor last-mile connectivity and limited network capacity in rural areas hinder the expansion of data services.

“While the path is fraught with challenges, the prioritisation of data services offers telecom operators a viable roadmap for growth and resilience in a digital-first economy.

“The coming years will be pivotal as telcos navigate the minefield of data, balancing profitability, consumer satisfaction, and the demands of a rapidly digitising society,” they said.

However, despite the opportunities, telcos face a daunting minefield in the data segment such as infrastructure gap, regulatory pressure, rising operational costs, and consumer expectations.

Nigerian consumers demand high-speed, reliable internet at competitive prices, forcing telcos to continually upgrade their networks.

