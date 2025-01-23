Revenue Target: CPPE Boss Flays NASS Over Pressure On MDAs

Share

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has expressed worries over the current fixation of the National Assembly on revenue, especially the arbitrary targets for Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government, saying this is further putting pressure on investments in the country.

Yusuf, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said: “CPPE is worried about the current fixation of the National assembly on revenue, especially the arbitrary revenue targets for MDAs.

“Excessive pressure on MDAs to boost revenue and increase IGR has profound inflationary implications. Reality is that such pressures are invariably transmitted to investors in form of higher fees, levies, penalties, import duties, regulatory charges etc.

“These outcomes are in conflict with government aspirations to boost investment, curb inflation and create jobs.

“Revenue targets should be based on empirical studies, absorptive capacity of the economy and due consideration of the wider economic implications.

“Obsession with revenue would hurt investments, worsen inflationary pressures, aggravate poverty and impede economic growth.

“There should be a careful balance act between revenue growth aspirations, desire to boost investment and commitment to moderate inflation.

Share

Please follow and like us: