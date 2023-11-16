Revenue Squeeze: FG Loses N1.3trn To Duty Waivers In 2023

The Federal Government has lost N1.3 trillion in 2023 due to waivers and concessions granted to investors by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. A total of N3.3 trillion duty exceptions was granted to importers between 2019 and 2021. The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this in Abuja when he appeared before the Joint Committee of the Senate.

The Senator Sani Musa- led Joint Committee of the Senate scrutinising the 2024- 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, November 15, frowned at the alleged loss of N1.3trillion to waivers and concessions in 2023 by the federal government.

Adeniyi, who was represented at the session by the Deputy Comptroller General, Mba Musa explained that NCS would have generated more revenue to the nation’s Consolidated Revenue Fund in 2023 if not because of the waivers and concessions ar- rangement. However, the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sani Musa, said that the Senate would commence an investigation into granting waivers and concessions in the country.

He said: “By now, we should not be talking about concession for cement manufacturers, we should not even be talking about sugar importation. “We should not deny ourselves revenues that we should generate to make our economy vibrant. By now, we should be consolidating on waivers given to boost revenues. “We would review the waivers and make our recommendations. By now, you (NCS) should be meeting up on your projected target, if there are no waivers.”

In a report contained in the Federal Government’s 2022 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, iy was revealed that government gave out N3.3trillion duty exceptions to importers in between 2019 and 2021. The exemptions, which included Value Added Tax relief granted on imports, waivers and concessions on import duties, ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, surcharges, Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, excise and levies is 194.65 per cent more than the N779.74billion waivers granted in 2020 and N213.1billion in 2019.

According to the paper, the exemption was a humongous amount of revenue forgone relative to the N1.34 trillion collected as total Customs’ revenue in 2021. Across the world, import duty waivers, exemptions, and concessions are used by governments to protect local businesses and jobs. Also, import duty waivers are vehicles to meet specific economic goals, especially in protecting local industries, creating jobs, and promoting exports.

A breakdown of the aggregate Customs’ exemption showed waivers on import duties were valued at N435.85 billion, surcharge (7 percent of import duty) was N30.38 billion, while Common External Tariff levy was N1.42 trillion. Also, Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) was valued at N130.04 billion; ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, N72.91billion; iron levy, N115,879;

National Automotive Council levy, N41.39 mil- lion and VAT (import VAT), N208.24 billion. The report revealed that the highest jump in aggregate Customs exemptions was in the Common External Tariff levy, which jumped from N223.99 billion in 2020 to N1.42 trillion in 2021.