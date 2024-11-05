Revenue: Reps Seek NNPC Ltd’s Full Indebtedness To FG

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday said it is ready to ascertain how much the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other companies in the oil and gas sector are owning the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House, Bamidele Salam, disclosed this while naming two subcommittees to ascertain the state of indebtedness of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and others in Oil and Gas Industry to the Federation Account as well as analysis of NUPRC Remita records.

He said the two sub-committees are to be headed by the Deputy Chairman, Jeremiah Umaru and Olusola Fatoba.

According to Salam, the decision was taken following the issues raised in the Auditor-General 2021 Report on the consolidated financial statement against the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulator Commission (NUPRC).

The report raised three queries against the commission. The issues are; “Outstanding Royalties due from NNPC-COMF MCA/PSC totaling $253,952,693.07, unjustified deductions from joint venture Royalty by NNPC before Remitting to DPR (now NUPRC) totaling $204,853,744,047.39.

Outstanding royalties on oil, gas, concession rentals and gas flared payable by operators to federation account totaling $2,260,448,992.45 and N48,216,163,192.67, among other”.

