Revenue Payment Default: Oyo Govt Seals Commercial Banks, Telecoms

The Oyo State Government has sealed off some commercial banks, as well as, telecommunications masts around the Ibadan metropolis for their failure to pay revenue to the government coffers.

According to a press release signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Orientation, made available to New Telegraph, the Enforcement team of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, led by the Director, Land Use Charge, Esv Olufisayo Ogunbiyi, during a tour around the city of Ibadan, said the action was due to non-compliance despite reminder to so do.

According to the Director, Land Use Charge, the commercial banks and the telecommunications outfits were served notices before the enforcement team visited them but assured that once they paid the required Land Use charge, their premises would be re-opened for business.

He noted that the Oyo State Government has zero tolerance for non-compliance to its policies, hence all business owners should ensure payment of charges to the state government account to ensure their businesses are not disrupted as the exercise is still continuing.

The Director, of Land Use Charge, equally appealed to residents of the state to contact the Ministry on 0700 OYO LANDS (070069652637) or send an email to lands@oyostate.gov.ng for enquiries.

Ratepayers can also make Land Use Charge Payments by visiting pay.lands.oyostate.gov.ng, while people can make an online payment by downloading the Oyo State Property Reference System (OYPRS) through the Google Play Store or App Store which will identify the building/property and land use charge outstanding.

Amongst the team that went out for the enforcement were Land Officers as well as representatives of Private Networks Nigeria Ltd, the IGR Consultant for the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.