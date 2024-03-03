Revenue: Nigeria loses N3.18trn to poor cashew processing

Lack of processing equipment made Nigeria to lose N3.18 trillion ($1.98 billion) in global cashew market in 2023 from its 370,000 tonnes. It was learnt that Vietnam, with enough processing machines, earned $2.1 billion from the same quantity, when compared with Nigeria export. According to the country’s General Department of Customs, in the first 11 months of 2023, Vietnam’s cashew nut exports, estimated at 582,000 tonnes worth $3.31 billion, up 23.1 per cent in volume and 17.4 per cent in value compared to the same period in 2022.

Also, data from the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) revealed that Nigeria exported 273,143 tonnes of raw cashew nuts to Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to 124,044 tonnes exported in the same period in 2022, while India imported 80,000 tonne from Nigeria in the period. Nigeria is a leading exporter of premium quality raw cashew nuts, with an average 48 kernel yield out-turn but late shipment at the port and smuggling to neighbouring countries have also denied the country the desired revenue. However, in a move to boost Africa’s cashew production, the African Cashew Alliance (ACA) has partnered with Cambodia on cashew growth and development across the continent.

The President of the association, Tola Faseru, who led a delegation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cashew nut Association of Cambodia in February 2024 for collaboration and cooperation on Cashew growth and development, covering areas of research, science and technology sharing and transfer, training and exchange of scientists said that the step taken was to enable Africa to double its production and productivity in five years. According to him, Africa produces about 60 per cent of the world’s total raw cashew output currently, noting that the African production figure stands at 2.8 million metric tonnes with Ivory Coast taking the lead with 1.2 million tonnes, followed by Nigeria with 370,000 tonnes and Tanzania in the third position with a production of 270,000 tonnes.

Fasheru said that the collaboration would bring the production level to about five million tonnes as the productivity per hectare would increase from the present 400 – 500kg per hectare to two metric tonnes per hectare, stressing that the quality bar is expected to increase from 51kor to 54kor. He said: “All of these mean an increase in yield and increase in farmer income and improved livelihood. This also will help Africa prepare for more raw cashew nuts needed to feed the increasing processing capacity both in Africa and globally at large.” It would be recalled that in 2023, cashew nuts shippers said that the export of the commodity would fetch Nigerian farmers about $500 million in 2023.

The President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Mr Ojo Ajanaku, said that Nigeria had been steadily becoming an export hub, accounting for at least 11 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange trading over the last three years. He said: “This implies that the sector has the potential to drive national revenue generation, increase job creation and diversify the economy.” The president noted that more than three million people in Nigeria, especially women had become cashew producers and were driving the sector among their male counterparts.

Ajanaku stressed that NCAN’s long-term goal was to transform Nigeria from a lowpriced commodity producer to a reliable supplier and exporter of high-quality cashew products, adopt indigenous innovations and policies that will drive the sector. Meanwhile, the association has said that smugglers were depriving Nigeria huge revenue through brand erosion by the neighbouring countries, noting that the country had been losing $280 million) annually to the illicit traders, who were using Benin, Togo, Ghana and Mali to smuggle the commodity to India, Vietnam and other countries in Asia. It stressed that more than 50 per cent of cashew nuts produced in the country were smuggled across the porous borders in Kwara, Oyo and Ogun states to neighbouring countries.