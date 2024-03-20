Revenue: Nigeria Faces N1trn Gas Export Deficit

The monthly revenue from liquefied gas export to Europe and other destinations by Nigeria is expected to dwindle by N1 trillion ($627.5 million) this month.Nigeria had projected to export an average of one million tonnes of gas monthly or 14 million yearly. Findings by New Telegraph has, however, revealed that only 313, 616 tonnes of the fuel will be shipped out from this week, leaving a deficit of 686,384 tonnes or 68.7 per cent.

Also, it was gathered that a tonne of the fuel is $914.22 per tonne in the global market. However, despite the low shipment, the country would still earn $294 million from the exports. With a projection of over one million monthly exports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that only five vessels had been positioned to lift 331,616 tonnes of the natural gas valued at $294 million from Onne Port to Europe and other destinations.

The shipping data further explained that LNG Imo had left with 66,404 tonnes, while Vivit Arabia LNG with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 66,404 tonnes; LNG Enugu, 66,404 tonnes and LNG Ondo, 66,404 tonnes are queuing to load. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that LNG Imo was heading towards the Port of Sines, Portugal to offload its consignment. In January, Nigeria started the year with weakening export of 226,000 tonnes liquefied natural gas from the port to Kuwait and other destinations.

According to a data by S&P Global Commodity Insight, Nigeria, the largest LNG exporter in West Africa, saw its shipments fell 16 per cent in February from a two-year high in January, adding that Angola’s LNG exports increased 14 per cent year-on-year in 2023. It said: “Compared to the other major gas producer in the region, Nigeria, which is eager to use natural gas to support its domestic market, Angola’s local industries are not as strong.

Nigeria export volumes fell 9 per cent in 2023.” It stressed that a force majeure declared in Nigeria in October 2022 was yet to be lifted, adding, however, that the NLNG facility continued to produce and export LNG. Last year, low production hindered the country from exporting 10 million metric tonnes of liquefied gas value at $6.9 billion (N5.2 trillion) to bridge the export supply gas in 2023.

Findings revealed that out of the capacity of 22.5 million metric tonnes /year (31 Bcm/year), the country was able to meet only 12.5 per cent to foreign buyers such as China, Spain, Portugal, Britain among others between January and October, 2023. Of the 12.5 per cent exports, it was revealed that Spain, Portugal and China grabbed 44.8 per cent of liquefied gas exports from Onne Port as average price of gas in China was $693.03 per metric tonnes. Spain accounted for 26.4 per cent or 3.3 million tonnes of the exports; Portugal, 11.2 per cent or 1.4 per cent and China, 7.2 per cent or 900, 000 metric tonnes.