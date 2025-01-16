Revenue: NASS Commends FIRS For Hitting n21.6trn in 2024

Share

The National Assembly yesterday lauded the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, for surpassing revenue collection target of N19.4 trillion in 2024 to N21. 6 trillion.

The National Assembly made the commendation through its joint Committee on Finance, proposed N25 trillion tax collection or revenue generation target for FIRS in 2025 fiscal year.

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, first made the commendation, describing the performance as unprecedented

. He said: “The feat attained by FIRS on revenue collection or generation in 2024 was unprecedented and a very wonderful one , worthy of commendation. “That you surpassed the target set for the agency in the 2024 Appropriation Act, from N19.4trillion to N21.6trillion , is very cheering and encouraging.”

He, however, urged the FIRS boss to understudy the template being used in South Africa which according to him, generates revenue from tax collections far above that of Nigeria despite having smaller population of about 45 to 54 million people when compared to 200 million population in Nigeria.

He said: “We shall give you total support on your tax reform but you need to bring in more number of taxable citizens into net from the informal sector.”

Also commending FIRS for surpassing projected tax revenue in 2024, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South) in his remarks, said taxes all over the world is the way to go, the very reason, FIRS must deepen the process through planned reform.

He suggested that the Committee should increase projected revenue for FIRS in 2025 to N30trillion. Senator Binos Yeroe (Adamawa South), also commended the FIRS boss for the initiatives and innovations deployed in surpassing tax collection revenue target in 2024.

He said: “Your performance in 2024, was highly commendable and wish you keep it up.” Hon Etanabene Benedict said: “If we do well on tax collections or revenue generation, we will not borrow to fund our budget. Going by the feat attained by FIRS in 2024, urge this Committee to project N60 trillion tax collection or revenue generation for it in 2025.”

