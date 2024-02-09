Revenue: Importers Decry Upward Review of Customs’ N5.07TRN Target

Importers and agents have said that the recent increase in Customs duty rate by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the upward review of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s N5.079 trillion revenue target for 2024 will further heat up hardship in the country. Between December 2023 and February 2024, the exchange rate for the calculations of import duties was raised from N951.842/$1 to N1,356/$1 and N1,413/$1. Worried by the increase, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) said that the Federal Government and the economic handlers must think outside the box in ensuring that the frequent increase in customs exchange rate is stopped.

The National President of AN- LCA, Emenike Nwokeoji, complained that the increase in Customs exchange rate from N1,356 per $1 to N1,431/$1 within 24 hours had brought hardship on Nigerians, leading to business uncertainties at the ports, thereby creating distrust and a loss of confidence between importers and customs brokers as two transacting entities. He noted that the regular reviews of Customs duty rates had led to weaker domestic currency, which makes imports more expensive, while stimulating exports by making them cheaper for overseas customers to buy.

Nwokeoji said that the sudden disruptive shift/review of customs duty had eroded confidence and trust between clients nationally and internationally. According to him, the review will make Nigerian exporters to earn less, with little or no added value to domestic products. Nwokeoji said: “Those charged with the economic management of our God- given resources ought to be thinking outside the box for solutions that do not frustrate the lives of the people, at least, not for this long. “Our economy’s managers should come up fast with solutions to get us out of the present economic and social quagmire, before the bubble bursts.

These recent increases in the exchange rate are affecting all aspects of our lives through high inflation. “The government really needs to do something very fast, in order to lessen the burden of families and businesses. It’s daily becoming unbearable for the ordinary Nigerian to survive. “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and all the economy-related interest groups should join ANLCA to pressure the Federal government to back down on these increases that does not do anyone any good. “We should tell the Federal Government in an unmistakable terms that they should stop punishing Nigerians for what the elites/cabals/economic saboteurs have deliberately unleashed on Nigerians over time.”

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said government should be expecting another congestion at the ports. According to him, the hike on duty will make importers abandoned their consignments in the ports. He said that there were over 7,000 abandoned containers with cargoes when the duty was as low as N350/$1, noting that local manufacturing industries that depend on imported raw materials would close down or cut workforce. He said: “This is anti competitive policy against Nigerian business. Government is creating business for foreigners while the citizens are in abject poverty.” Also, the National President of Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, advised freight forwarders to join forces with civil society groups, the Nigeria Labour Congress and trade unions and redeem the masses from the excruciating economic situation caused by incompetence on the side of the current managers of the economy.

He berated the Federal Ministry of Finance and the CBN for losing control of the naira, which had led its free fall. Ogunojemite noted that the continued upward revision of the Customs duty exchange rate would continue to hit harder on the masses, who are the end users. He explained: “Customs has no hand in the continued increase in tariff, it should be blamed on the CBN under the watch of Mr. Olayemi Cardozo, and his counterparts at the Federal Ministry of Finance. “What we are witnessing today is a result of sheer incompetence on the side of those managing our economy. Businesses are dying, manufacturers are shut- ting down. The ports are almost deserted because freight forwarders have no jobs anymore.”

He stressed that the hike in the duty rate would have huge implications on the prices of imported goods already being pressured by surging inflation, noting that the recent increase was the fifth exchange rate adjustment the port industry has witnessed after the service started the implementation of the floating foreign exchange rate regime by the Central Bank of Nigeria in July 2023 and the fifth since the coming into power of the new government.”