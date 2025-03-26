Revenue: Home-Grown Application To Boost Customs’ Targeted Collection

Share

With the introduction of home-grown Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) software, named B’Odogwu and Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to earn about N6 trillion from Lagos Port Complex as Apapa Command of the service records a daily revenue of N18.9 billion since March 2025.

Findings revealed that if the service sustains the feat, daily earnings from the port would translate to N567 billion monthly and N6.8 trillion before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Finance had significantly increased the revenue projections for the service for the 2025 fiscal year from the proposed ₦6.5 trillion to ₦12 trillion.

The new revenue collection by NCS at Apapa Port, which was the highest ever recorded in the history of the command, out-shot the daily record of N18.2 billion the command set in October, 2024.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, who described the feat as the beginning of greater exploits to be achieved in 2025, attributed the feat to officers’ dedication to duty, sustenance of compliance as a norm and promotion of industrial harmony in Apapa Port as well as the CGC’s unwavering support.

Olomu, acting under the directives of the Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, had spearheaded high level discussions to partner with the Nigerian Ports Authority in resolving all crises with port users and truckers over issues around the Eto’o call up system, which had caused traffic gridlock along the Apapa Port corridor.

Also, Olomu stepped in to prevent the planned withdrawal of service by maritime workers and freight forwarders due to unresolved issues between them on one hand and APM Terminals on the other hand.

The efforts of the CAC prevented a shutdown of port activities and promoted productivity with seamless import and export activities.

Speaking on the impressive revenue collection and harmonious working environment, Olomu said: “Ports are critical national assets with direct impacts on the economy, touching on local and global trade.

It is, therefore, imperative to keep the ports working, especially Apapa Port, which accounts for the highest volume of cargoes coming into Nigeria.

“In line with the directives of the comptroller general who has promotion of rost stakeholders engagement as one of his cardinal thrust, we intervened in the disputes involving sister government agencies, terminal operators and stakeholders in the port.

“It is heartwarming to note that our intervention succeeded in promoting uninterrupted trade and strengthening port users’ confidence.

Our record-breaking achievement of ₦18.9 billion daily collection on Friday, March 14, 2025 is the beginning of greater exploits to be attained this year.

“We are also not lowering our guard in the fight against smuggling as our officers are ever ready to detect concealment, under declaration, false declaration and other antics geared towards duty evasion.”

Recall that the command collected a record-breaking N2.2 trillion revenue in 2024. This revenue collection represents a record-breaking achievement for the command.

The command generated N1.875 trillion between January and October 2024. In October 2024, the command achieved a record-breaking monthly collection of N264.455 billion, the highest in its history.

Within October, the command also set a new daily collection record, hitting N18.2 billion. The 2024 revenue figure represents a 101 per cent increase over the N931.1 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

In 2024, NCS was assigned the responsibility of generating N5.1 trillion to contribute to the projected revenue target of N18.2 trillion.

However, in Novemver 15, 2024, Adeniyi said that the service had already achieved this target, with over a month still remaining in the fiscal year.

He stated that, based on the current performance, the NCS was on course to exceed its target by 10 per cent by the end of 2024, potentially reaching a revenue of N6 trillion.

On January 14, he confirmed that the NCS had surpassed its target, collecting N6.1 trillion, a surplus of N1.03 trillion and a remarkable 90.4 per cent increase from the previous year’s collection of N3.2 trillion.

Recall that in 2024, the service also launched Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme to improve trade facilitation, boost customs efficiency, and enhance supply chain security.

Adeniyi emphasised that this programme would improve the ease of doing business at Nigeria’s ports, with its formal inauguration in February, 2025.

Also, NCS introduced the Advance Ruling System, a vital mechanism that enables traders to obtain binding decisions from customs administration regarding the classification, origin, and valuation of goods before importation.

The initiative is designed to promote a more transparent and predictable business environment, providing certainty in tariff classification, which is crucial for facilitating trade.

