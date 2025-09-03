Revenue Growth Must Translate To Real Dev’t For Nigerians – Obi

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s announcement that Nigeria has achieved its revenue target for the year by August, calling for the excess revenue to be directed toward critical sectors that directly impact citizens’ lives.

Obi, in a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday, congratulated the President on the milestone but urged him to ensure that the claimed economic stability is felt by ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed that true economic growth is not measured by figures at press conferences but by improvements in education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

READ ALSO:

“Congratulations Mr. President. But Mr. President, if indeed the economy stabilises as you declared, then Nigerians must feel it in their daily lives. Borrowings must stop now. Huge contractors’ bills, which are still owed, should be paid, and critical underfunded projects must now be funded,” Obi stated.

He lamented the poor state of Nigeria’s educational and healthcare facilities, urging the government to channel every value of excess revenue for the remaining four months of the year into these areas. Obi emphasized that transparent and measurable outcomes are essential to ensure accountability.

“For the next four months, every value of our excess revenue should be deliberately channelled into the critical areas of development: health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. This must be done transparently, with verifiable and measurable outcomes. Anything less will mean that revenue growth has not translated into national growth. Nigerians deserve to see the impacts of this touted revenue growth,” he said.

Obi’s comments come amid concerns over rising living costs, underfunded infrastructure, and Nigeria’s mounting debt profile.

The Tinubu administration had earlier announced that revenue targets for the year were met ahead of schedule, attributing the feat to fiscal reforms, improved tax compliance, and better management of government resources.