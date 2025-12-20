Revenue Generation: Gov. Yusuf Employs Additional Manpower As Kano Ranks 1st In IGR

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed satisfaction with the latest revenue generation rankings released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which placed Kano State ninth nationally and first in Northern Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Saturday.

Governor Yusuf expressed delight with the development when the Executive Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), Zaid Abubakar, briefed him on the ranking during the induction ceremony of newly recruited KIRS staff at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

According to Abubakar, the ranking was based on the most recent statistical report issued by the NBS, reflecting significant improvement in the state’s revenue performance.

“Today, Kano State is ranked first in Northern Nigeria and ninth nationally in revenue generation. We used to be ranked as low as 30th before,” he disclosed.

The KIRS Chairman described the achievement as a clear outcome of ongoing reforms in the revenue sector under the present administration.

He commended Governor Yusuf for his commitment to institutional reforms, professionalism in the public service, and recognition of revenue generation as a strategic pillar for sustainable development.

The statement noted that the employment of 120 permanent and pensionable officers across key revenue cadres, including experts in economics, accounting, and taxation, was a strategic step to sustain and further improve the state’s revenue ranking.

He stressed that the Governor’s investment in human capital would strengthen revenue administration and operational efficiency.

Governor Yusuf has warned that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office, or unethical conduct, adding that any officer found wanting would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Ismail Aliyu Danmaya, congratulated the newly inducted officers and emphasized that effective revenue administration remains vital to Kano State’s development agenda.