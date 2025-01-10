Revenue Generation: China Advises Nigeria To Issue Panda Bonds

Share

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Wang Yi, has advised Nigeria to issue panda bonds in China to generate revenue to finance its infrastructure development.

The Minister said this in Abuja after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. Yi, who expressed confidence in Nigeria, said the Chinese Government would encourage the Federal Government to issue the panda bonds because its safety would be guaranteed through financial support.

Panda is a bond denominated in Chinese renminbi (RMB) and issued by nonChinese entities in the China domestic bond market. Chinese-owned entities incorporated outside of mainland China are eligible for issuance.

Yi said China would also contribute to Nigeria’s infrastructure development, particularly railway. “Chinese banks supported the building of the phase three of the railway modernisation project, and it has been delivered.

“So, there are many transactions that are taking place between the two countries due to our cooperation, which is comprehensive; and we would like to further boost it,” said the Minister.

Yi added that strategic planning by President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu had achieved three major outcomes. “First, we have achieved a new leap in the characterisation of our relations.

Our two presidents jointly announced the elevation of China Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. “Second, we have worked together to establish a new platform.

The first plenary session of the Intergovernmental Committee between China and Nigeria has been successfully held, contributing to the elevation in quality of our cooperation.

“Third, our cooperation at the international arena has reached new heights. Our two sides have coordinated closely in international and regional affairs and worked together for the collective rise, development and vitalisation of the Global South,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: