Revenue: FG Unveils Strategies to Realise N19.4TRN From Tax

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has mapped out strategies to realise N19.4 trillion tax revenue target for the 2024 fiscal year with emphasis on voluntary tax compliance and tax base expansion without increasing payable taxes. This is just as the Min- ister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, charged the Service to be accountable in its tax collection “with minimal excess waste and leakage.” Edun spoke yesterday in Abuja at the 2024 strategic management retreat for top management officials of the FIRS.

The Service’ revenue target for 2024 is higher than the 2023 revenue collection figure of N12. 374 trillion. This comprises an oil revenue of N3.17 trillion and non-oil revenue of N9.2 trillion. Edun said the current administration was focusing more on taxes and internally generated revenue rather than excessive borrowings. “The emphasis of this administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of course, is to grow the economy. But given what is going on around the world, the high elevated and sustained increase in interest rates, borrowing, as we always say, is not the way to go.

“The emphasis is on IGR; it’s about revenue mobilisation; it’s on equity as opposed to debts. Let me clarify. When we talk about wanting to get our own share as a member of the World Bank Group, our own share of concession financing – the International Development Association (IDA), which comes virtually free one per cent, two per cent for 40 years. “It is given as a seal of approval for the policies of the government of the day. That is why in seeking to process a $1.5 billion financing from the World Bank, we are looking for free money that is going to be given, not for a specific project in agriculture, education or in health.

It is money that comes straight to the balance of payment for the government to spend as it sees fit in any given area of the economy,” Edun said. He said Nigera’s tax to Gross Domestic Product of less than 10 per cent was low and expressed confidence in the FIRS team meeting and surpassing the new target of 18 per cent tax to GPD. “Our tax is most previously very low, less than 10 per cent of GDP. Others even in Africa have much higher levels and it is that higher level that I am sure the chairman and the rest of you are committed to taking us.

“We do have a tax policy, fiscal policy and tax reform committee and the commitment of that committee is that, together with the FIRS changes and improvements will be made to move the tax to GDP ratio to 18 per cent in the first place and in the next couple of years. “I am sure you will not only achieve that target but that you will surpass it based on the strategies you are going to come up with here today.

“You do have a new structure, the chairman wants to leave things better than he met it and he is immediately trying to as he says have a customer centric structure that works better and leaves no one behind to make sure that tax is not limited to just a few but that everybody pays their fair share,” he said.