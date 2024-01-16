Revenue: FG to earn N771.5bn from port levies in 2024

The Federal Government has proposed to raise N771.5 billion from levies from seven sources in the port industry this year. The levies are being raised to address the weak domestic revenue mobilisation, dwindling oil revenue occasioned by industrial scale oil theft and inadequacies in the tax administration system. Findings revealed that Common External Tariff (CET) and Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and service providers levies would account for 62.1 per cent of the earnings.

In its 2024 Medium Term Financial Framework (MTFF) as approved by the National Assembly (NASS), it was learnt that about N276 billion would be generated through CET Levy and N203.1 billion from one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and service providers. Also expected from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s seven per cent Port Development Levy (PDL), raw materials, shippers, NEXIM is N142.7 billion, while five per cent Sugar Levy, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) will give government N29.4 billion and 0.50 per cent ECOWAS Trade Libralisation Scheme (ETLS), N120.3 billion.

The ECOWAS ETLS is an initiative of the Economic Community of West African States to promote economic integration among its 15 member countries. However, government said that import Value Added Tax (IVAT) and Customs duties worth N287.5 billion and N372.14 billion respectively would be forgone in the year, noting that customs exemptions for 2022 amounted to ₦552.81 billion decreased from ₦2.296 trillion recorded in 2021. It stressed that the exemptions comprised of N167.18 billion VAT relief granted on imports, N307.55 billion waivers and concessions on import duty, N16.39 billion ECOWAS’ ETLS, N20.88 billion surcharges N15.81 billion, CISS and other levies.

Reacting to the expected earnings, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, explained that the only way government could raise such amount of money was through imports, saying that it was normal. He urged government to stop granting waivers to individuals, saying it was not healthy for the country’s fragile economy. According to him, import of goods has been projected to reach N32.5 trillion in 2024 because of the effects of depreciation of the domestic currency and imported inflation. He said: “We are still studying the budget and the sustained inflationary pressures, high cost of imports worsened by depreciating Naira.”

Also, Vice President of Business Action Against Corruption, Integrity Alliance, Lagos, Jonathan Nicol, had queried the government last year for imposing a seven per cent development fee on shippers when the money was not being used to develop ports. He said: “Shippers pay a seven per cent surcharge for port development levy across the country. The surcharge is a levy for every cargo that comes into the ports. Shippers have been paying that levy for 30 years. It is enormous money for development of the ports, which has not been used, looking at the state of the ports. “The question is, why do shippers have to pay for port development levies when the port has been concessioned.