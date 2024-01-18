Revenue: Evaluating Customs’ Strategies to Meeting N5trn Target

Notwithstanding the glitches it encountered in 2023, which prevented it from realising its revenue target of N3.684 trillion, Nigeria Customs Service has evolved strategies to meet the N5 trillion revenue target for the current year, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had declared some weeks ago that the Federal Government would rely on revenue rather than borrowing to fund the N28.8 trillion 2024 budget. That subtle declaration serves as a head up for revenue generating parastatals of government to buckle up. The government targets N18.32 trillion revenue in 2024, an amount higher than N11. 05 trillion targeted revenue in 2023 fiscal budget. Edun relayed the paradigm shift in revenue priorities when he spoke with journalists shortly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the 2024 budget into law. He was overtly excited about the potential revenue yield for funding this year’s budget.

Of course, his attention is in the area of non-oil revenue sources, rather than the unstable crude oil chained down by prices and production glitches. Of the non-oil revenue sources earmarked for funding 2024 budget, excise revenue by the Nigeria Customs Service( NCS) is of importance to the government for obvious reasons. Essentially, it’s because, over time, Customs’ earnings are a reliable revenue basket for government obligations. Due to circumstances out of its control, NCS fell short of its revenue target in 2024 due to a mixed bag of challenges. To nib the festering glitches of 2023 in the bud, the Service last week outlined a number of strategies for realising its revenue target in 2024 for the government. This is in addition to other steps to be taken to expand its operational scope.

2023 challenges

A mixed bag of challenges prevented NCS from meeting its revenue target in 2023. The Service was given a revenue target of N3.684 trillion. It realised N3.206 trillion, incurring a revenue deficit gap of N478 billion. The Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, threw light on the circumstances and operational challenges faced by the Service in 2023. In 2023, Adeniyi recalled there were operational challenges such as lower transaction volumes, compliance issues, inadequate infrastructure, and capacity gaps were compounded by delays in policy implementation and socio-political factors. There was also, according to him, granting concessions and waivers by the federal government in the region of N2 trillion incorporated under select dutiable items . Other challenges faced by the Service, include but not limited to the, “anxiety associated with a major election year, the prolonged cash crunch linked to the introduction of higher denominations of the new naira bills, temporarily impacted purchasing power and overall economic activities.

The transition of power to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration brought about new policy direction, including the removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of the exchange rate, and the closure of Nigeria’s northern borders with Niger Republic, adding another layer of complexity. These challenges led to a revenue shortfall of N532 billion in the first half of the year, falling short of the projected revenue target of N1.84 trillion.”

Revenue recovery initiative

Adeniyi was appointed CG in July 2023. Considering that much revenue had been lost in the first half of last year, he initiated reforms, starting with adopting a merit based approach in reconstituting the management team. The reconstituted management team worked hard to ensure significant shift that enabled the Service to exceed monthly revenue targets by 6.71 per cent for the first time in 2023. According to Adeniyi, month- ly revenue collection for the latter half of the year averaged N332.9 billion, a substantial in- crease from the initial N201.7 billion recorded in the first half of the year. “This positive trend can be attributed to strategic measures, including the immediate establishment of a revenue review recovery team and the dissolution of existing strike force teams, streamlining enforcement under the Federal Operations Unit (FOU).

“Additionally, strategic re-assignments of Customs Area Controllers, the creation of an ideas bank, and extensive stakeholder engagements collectively contributed to this impressive resurgence,” Adeniyi added at a recent press briefing to review 2023 operations and to project to 2024.

Trade facilitation strategies for 2024

Facilitating legitimate trade is at the core of Nigeria Customs Service cardinal responsibility. In 2024 and beyond Adeniyi said the Service would leverage on the Act to Implement modern Procedures. According to him, the NCS Act, signed in May 2023, provides a platform for modernizing operations, enabling initiatives such as the AEO program and the Advanced Ruling System. He pledged that NCS is committed to leveraging this act to explore further areas for enhancing the trade experience in Nigeria, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness. Everything being equal, Customs CG expressed confidence in the Service capacity and ability to meet the 2025 revenue target sum of N5 trillion. He said the Service had begun implementing a number of strategies geared towards trade facilitation. “There are a number of policy initiatives that we started from headquarters. We talk about authorized economic operators for example. I’m sure in the course of the year, we will have a better understanding of how the scheme works.

“It is like a kind of trusted traders’ program. First is the importer program and exporter. Those that we trust enough can be admitted in this scheme. If they do not provide too much of a risk for us. If they have a company that does high volume and we generate a lot of revenue from them, and the risk they pose to us is low, we will be able to fast track their operations. “That is one of the tools recommended by WTO themselves- trade facilitation agreement and of course the World Customs Organizations. We have other initiatives like advanced rulings where you need not to wait until you import before you know how much import duty you pay well ahead of time. “The outlined strategies, coupled with ongoing initiatives, are poised to facilitate the achievement of the newly set revenue target of N5.079 trillion for the fiscal year 2024. The Service invites all stakeholders to actively participate in this collective journey towards a more efficient, transparent, and revenue optimized customs operation for the benefit of the nation,” he said.

Tough time for smugglers

Smugglers’ nefarious activities, no doubt, are a threat to the government’ business. The Service has been in sustained war with smugglers of Petroleum products, contraband rice and other assorted contrabands. In 2024, Adeniyi promises more fierce combat engaging with the smugglers of Petroleum products and contraband rice. In 2023, he said sustained its vigorous campaign against smuggling and illicit trade, culminating in 3,806 seizures with a duty paid value totaling N 16.04 billion. The confiscations encompassed a diverse array of contraband, including arms and ammunition, artifacts and antiquities, illicit drugs, expired food produce, and endangered species of flora and fauna.

“Remarkably, the NCS achieved 52 convictions, with 11 specifically linked to the illicit trade in animal/wildlife. Note- worthy is the international acknowledgment garnered for the Service’s efforts in combating this illicit trade in animal/ wildlife. “In 2024, there will be zero-tolerance approach towards smuggling, especially of petroleum products out of the country, will be rigorously enforced. NCS re- mains resolute in addressing border management challenges, balancing security concerns with trade facilitation,” he affirmed.

Last line

Given the line up of strategies put in place by the NCS management, the N5 trillion revenue target could be a walkover in record time.