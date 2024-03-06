Revenue Drive: FG targets N5trn from Lagos ports in 2024

There are indications that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) may generate more than N5 trillion into the coffers of Federal Government from Lagos Port Complex and Tincan Island Port before the end of 2024. Early in the year, the Service introduced Time Release Study (TRS) and enforcement of Rule of Origin on goods coming into the ports in order to protect the nation’s economy and prevent circumvention of trade regulations.

Going by the daily revenue collection of N16 billion by the Apapa Command of the service, it was learnt that NCS would be earning an average of N480 billion monthly and N5.7 trillion in 12 months. In 2023, the Apapa area command generated N1.172 trillion from imports into Lagos Port between January and December, surpassing the N1trillion given by the Federal Government. According to the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, the laudable revenue collection in the face of declined volume of trade was achieved as a result of weekly strategy meetings between the CAC and sectional heads to review and evaluate success and challenges with a view to continually improving on the command’s achievements. He said: “There have also been more regular stakeholders’ engagements between the command, sister government agencies, importers, exporters, terminal operators, and all others involved in the cargo clearance and supply chain. “There has been a remarkable improvement in the number of containers being scanned to save time and operate in line with the expectations of modern customs administration.” In January, the service decided to enforce Rule of Origin on goods coming into the ports in order to protect the nation’s economy and prevent circumvention of trade regulations.

The Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, also explained that as part of efforts to protect local industries, NCS would launch a Time Release Study (TRS) aimed at shortening processes of good clearance at the ports. He explained in Lagos that the initiative was part of the efforts of Customs to enthrone efficiency in their services that were aimed at facilitating trade. The comptroller general revealed other initiatives that centre around the stakeholders and signpost the importance the service attaches to a strategic partnership. Adeniyi stressed that the service was committed to implementing the Lagos Continental Document produced through intensive stakeholders engagement and participation at the December CGC conference. According to him, such measures as the resolution of multiple alerts, deduction of Customs’ multiple checkpoints and improvement of officers conduct are vigorously being pursued. However, he warned that all the stakeholders- focused initiatives would only be enjoyed by tradecompliant players as the customs would not compromise strict adherence to the rules of the game. He stressed that the service was open to negotiation with the noncompliant traders who are willing to change their ways and embrace the rules of the game. He added: “This year, we commit to fostering a substantially improved relationship with stakeholders who adhere to the rules. It would be recalled that in Q3’23, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Lagos Port recorded the highest number of transactions valued at ₦5.28 trillion or 62.44 per cent of total imports coming into the country as data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) indicated that 3,778 vessels ferried 70.48 million tonnes of cargoes in 2023 as against 75.27 million tonnes carried by 3,957 ships in 2022.

Also, the data revealed that the gross tonnage of ships completed was 122.87 million tonnes in 2023 as against 120.37 million gross tonnage in 2022, showing an increase of 2.1 per cent inward cargo throughput. It was revealed that inward cargo traffic stood at 46.38 million metric tonnes, representing 65.8 per cent of cargo throughput in 2023, while outward cargo traffic was 24.09 million metric tonnes, representing 34.2 per cent of total cargo traffic, while container traffic stood at 1.57 million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs), showing a decrease of 6.8 per cent from 1.68 million TEUs handled in 2022. According to the Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, the authority has completed operations on a total number of 1,851 vessels for the first half of 2023 with a combined 57.87 million GRT. He said: “Cargo throughput for the period under review stood at 33,895,784 metric tonnes, while container traffic was 707,985 TEU. The average turn-around-time of vessels during the period stood at 5.16 days.”