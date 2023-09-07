Revenue Drive: FG Targets Home, Global Assets For Optimisation

Tinubu Attracts $14bn Investment Pledges From India, To Invest $1bn In DICON

To fully optimise its as- sets scattered across the world, the Federal Government has begun the process of compiling them with the aim of documenting them into an asset registry. A Presidency source, who disclosed the plan to New Telegraph, added that the excercise was vested in Federal Government’s privatisation organ, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), whose mandate is to optimise all government assets for value and revenue yield.

The source, who spoke in confidence as the excercise is still a work in progress, added that BPE would work in collaboration with Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which is the custodian of all Federal Government’s assets. He said government had assets in numbers both home and overseas, which, if optimised, remained a source of revenue.

“There are over 1,000 Federal Government’s assets globally that could be optimised to generate revenue for the government. “BPE has the mandate of optimising these assets for revenue generation for the government. The owner of the assets is MOFI, which holds it in trust for government,” the source said.

Confronted by scarcity of funds, which it inherited, the current administration is exploring options and avenues to raise funds to meet obligations and provide the needed infrastructure for economy revival. One of the identified sources of revenue available to government is optimisation of assets and securitisation, which analysts say may amount to over $1 trillion.

In the economy revival document prepared by a team of experts of Ahmed Tinubu’s advisory council, it recommended that one of the things to do was the sale of assets to settle Nigeria’s debt obligations and that government should move to a well- functioning, market-oriented power sector.

The advisory council, put together by Mr Tinubu to support the delivery of sustainable and inclusive economic growth, is chaired Tokunbo Abiru, and also include Yemi Cardoso, Sumaila Zubairu and Doris Anite, with KPMG listed as the consultant.

The council called on Tinubu’s administration to set a policy directive that all proceeds from the sale of assets must be used to settle the existing debt obligations. Other fiscal recommendations, according to the council, include listing the shares of strategic and profitable Nigerian National