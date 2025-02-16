Revenue Drive: FCTA Mulls Automated Tolling System For Abuja Markets

Share

An indication emerged over the weekend that the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has perfected plans to introduce an automated tolling system in all the markets under the control of Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML).

This, it said, was part of measures to further support its aggressive drive for sustainable improved revenue generation.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Managing Director of AMML, Onya Ojiji, when he spoke in Abuja, at the grand finale of the event organised to commemorate the 20th anniversary of AMML.

Ojiji noted that for the past two decades FCT Administration has made enormous investments towards promoting a system that provides standard physical and administrative structures for markets in Abuja.

He stated that apart from generating revenue for the government for the provision of more standardised basic public amenities, the market managers have worked to deepen synergies with traders of diverse backgrounds.

Ojiji disclosed that with the unveiling of a new logo and rebranded AMML, there will be an automated tolling system, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing loss of revenues.

According to Ojiji, part of the steps taken by the Market Managers towards achieving better revenue generation and more proficient customer- relations, was the staff reward system it has adopted, through Awards.

He said, “And to our awardees most especially those of us who have put in 10 years or more of service and excelled in various ways, tonight we say thank you and congratulations Your hard work and outstanding contributions do not go unnoticed, and we are proud to celebrate your achievements.

“ In the dynamic world of facility management, excellence is not just a goal, it is a necessity. Every day, our team works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure seamless operations, safe environments, and exceptional service.

“Unfortunately, many times, our presence is only acknowledged when something goes wrong, Tonight, we take a moment to recognize and appreciate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference”

