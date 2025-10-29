Revenue Dispute: Zamfara Directs Filling Stations To Resume Operations

Zamfara State Government has directed all filling stations across the state to resume operations after closure for twenty-four hours over revenue disputes between the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the state revenue board.

The lifting of the closure was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Malam Jamilu Bello, saying the dispute has been resolved following swift intervention by his ministry.

According to the statement, the Commissioner Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Hon. Abdurrahaman Tumbido, has informed that fuel consumers can visit filling stations for refuelling as usual.

“I wish to inform the general public that the temporary closure of filling stations across Zamfara State by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Zamfara Branch, has been amicably resolved.

The statement added that, “This development follows the timely intervention of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, in the dispute between IPMAN and the Zamfara State Revenue Board over revenue charges.

“After extensive deliberations held last night, Tuesday, both parties reached a mutual agreement on the consolidated revenue charges assessed by the Board. Consequently, all filling stations have been directed to reopen and resume normal operations with immediate effect.

“The Ministry appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders in reaching this resolution and remains committed to promoting a conducive business environment in the State”, it explained.

It would be recalled, all filling stations closed on Tuesday following what they described as crazy revenue charges imposed by the State Revenue Board, a situation that temporarily crippled commercial activities in the state.