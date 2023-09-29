Revenue: Customs Generates N343bn in Two Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded substantial increments in revenue collection, grossing over N343 billion in a space of two months (July and August,2023). Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, confirmed the figures on Thursday in Abuja when he briefed the media on major activities to mark100 days in office.

Adeniyi also hinted of new measures being initiated to boost non-oil export revenue in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of promoting non-oil export for foreign exchange earnings. The Customs boss was appointed in acting capacity on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on enhanced revenue in the last three months, Adeniyi said there had been remarkable improvement on monthly collections. According to him, “one of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection.

We’ve witnessed a substantial increase, with an average monthly collection of N202 billion in the first half of the year that concluded in June, surging to an impressive N343 bil- lion in the past two months (July and August). “This outstanding growth amounts to a remarkable 70.13 percent increase in revenue collection.

I’m delighted to announce that we’ve consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of N307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances.

“The ongoing revenue recovery review activities have contributed an additional N8 billion during this period, underlining our commitment to revenue generation. Subject to unforeseen circumstances, our aim is to sustain and even expand this momentum until the end of the year.