Revenue Collection: Bigly MD Commits To Shoring Up Anambra Revenue

…Deploy staff throughout Anambra

The Managing Director (MD) of Bigly Oil and Gas services, High Chief Chimeze Nwankwo one of the authorised revenue collectors and partners of the Anambra Internal Revenue Service, has promised to help increase the revenue base of the state.

He made this known to New Telegraph, in his office at Onitsha on Thursday, October 19.

“Giving insight into their operations, Chief Nwankwo said that first, his company is not the only AIRS partner or authorised revenue collector in the state. He stressed that there are other companies in the state while his company is in charge of haulage.

“We are primarily in charge of revenue on haulage. As a responsible partner of the AIRS, before the commencement of our primary task, we recruited, trained our personnel and educated them on the rules of engagement”

He said that the company’s drive is geared towards ensuring that heavy and articulated vehicles in the state pay the stipulated tax to the Government. ” As you can see, our officials are being deployed and kitted so that it will be easy for proper identification and distinction from the urchins, popularly known as ‘agbero’.”

“He maintained that strict warnings had been handed to the recruited staff of the company, on the ethics of the job, as none of their personnel allowed to drink or smoke on duty. He said anyone found going against the rules would face immediate sack and subsequent handover to the Police for prosecution.

“He also, commended the state governor, Prof Charles Soludo for the many innovative ideas he has put in place to ensure that government business is digitalized and called on the people to support his policies for a progressive Homeland.

Chief Nwankwo said that because of Governor Soludo’s directive, they run their services electronically, although he said that in cases where the haulage truck driver does not have an ATM card, they equally have Government receipts as an alternative, which is eventually remitted electronically to ensure that Government does not lose revenue.

He maintained that Governor Soludo did not give them any revenue targets, as he charged them to improve greatly on what they met on ground, and they are making serious efforts to ensure the drastic reduction of the number of illegal revenue collectors on the streets and roads across the state.” He concluded.