Revenue challenge amid rising debt servicing cost

The volume of Nigeria’s public debt is one of the most frequently discussed topics under the current administration. The country’s public debt is in the neighborhood of N77 trillion from N44.6 trillion debt stock position in the first quarter of 2023, according to Debt Management Office (DMO) record. Debt rising to N77 trillion comes as a result of the N22 trillion Ways and Means loan Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advanced to the government to meet up fiscal deficit challenges. The National Assembly recently endorsed its securitisation. A few days to the current admin- istration’s departure, the issue of debt outlook management and its position in the immediate future resonate in a fresh conversation with all shades of opinions can- vassed. Conversation about Nigeria’s burgeoning debt stock was trig- gered by a deafening alarm raised by no less a peraon than a senior official of the government, the Di- rector General of Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze. Sounding the alarm bell Nigeria is confronted with enormous revenue challenges.

It relies majorly on borrowings from external and domestic sources to meet up governance obligations. Revenue from crude oil sales, which before now was the single most important source of funding obligations, is no longer adequate and sufficient, given the plethora of challenges against the commodity. These include unpredictable price factors, production cut and glut, crises in the home front and international scene. Crude oil has ceased being the revenue backbone of Nigeria government.

With persistent challenges ex- perienced by the oil and gas in- dustry, the government resorts to borrowing from the domestic and international market to fund fiscal obligations. The borrowings come with terms for servicing the loans in addition to their eventual liquida- tion. A twist to the country’s han- dling of the loan was reawakened again last week when Akabueze raised thebalarm about “limited borrowing space” available to the country due to its poor debt-to- revenue ratio.

He spoke of the “trouble” that looms for the country if it exceeds its limits. He spoke in Abuja when he was a member-elect of the 10th Nation- al Assembly at their week-long induction ceremony. He said while Nigeria remains healthy with its debt-to-GDP ratio, the country is not doing well with its debt-to-revenue ratio. Akabueze purposefully chose Nigeria’s debt quagmire as topic when he addressed his audience comprising newly elected and re- turning members of the National Assembly. The members of the parlia- ment are responsible for the consideration, amendment and passage of annual budgets of the Federal Government as well as economic bills like the Finance Bill.

He said: “You may have heard that we have one of the lowest Gross Domestic Products-to-debt ratios in the world. While the size of the FG budget for 2023 created some excitement, the aggregate budget of all the governments in the country amounted to about N30tn. That is less than 15 per cent in terms of ratio to GDP. “Even on the African continent, the ratio of spending is about 20 per cent. South Africa is about 30 per cent; Morocco is about 40 per cent. And at 15 per cent, that is too small for our needs. That is why there is fierce competition for the limited resources. “That can determine how much we can relatively borrow. We now have very limited borrow- ing space; not because our debt to GDP is high, but because our revenue is too small to sustain the size of our debt. That explains our high debt service ratio.

“Once a country’s debt service ratio exceeds 30 per cent, that country is in trouble and we are pushing towards 100 per cent, and that tells you how much trouble we are in. “We have limited space to bor- row. When you take how much you can generate in terms of rev- enue and what you can reason- ably borrow, that establishes the size of the budget. The next thing would be to pay attention to the government’s priority regarding what project gets what.” He digressed further to Nige- ria’s position within the com- munity of oil producing nations, declaring that Nigeria should not be classified as an oil-rich economy.

“We are not even an oil-rich economy. To classify oil-rich economies, you talk of countries like Saudi Arabia where there are 34 million of them and pump 10 million barrels of crude per day, or Kuwait where there are 3 million of them and pump three million barrels per day,” he said He explained that while Ni- geria has a population of over 200 million, “we are currently pumping about 1.9million bar- rels per day.. “So, we are not a rich econo- my and must resist the tempta- tion. We are an oil-rich economy. Let me make it clear that we are potentially rich countries, but we are not.” Akabueze noted that Nigeri- ans often say the country is not short of development plans but has a problem with implementa- tion. “I disagree because a plan that cannot speak to implementation is not a good plan,” he stated. The DG pointed out that devel- opment plans in Nigeria dated back to the early 90s. “But you can argue that it has not been successful in the desired manner. Annual budgets are essentially back sizes of de- velopment plans.

They contain achievable objectives within a year. A budget that sits outside the development plan is not a good budget,” he said. Choking debt service amid meagre income In keeping to debt contractu- al obligations, the government must service all debt contracted – external and domestic. The debts are serviced from income generated. The Federal Government is said to have spent about $14.37billion in eight years un- der President Muhmmadu Bu- hari’s administration to settle the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among other foreign debt obligations. A CBN data on debt service by the Federal Government showed debt services increased to $2.49billion in 2022 represent- ing an increase of 17.17per cent from $2.13 billion in 2021. The 2022 month-on-month breakdown showed that the CBN in January spent $101.3 million to service debts; it increased by 219.71 per cent to $213.3 million in February; and increased fur- ther to $345.36 million in March. In April 2022, the CBN disclosed that $82.99 million was spent on debt service; it moved to $178.11 million in May, and closed June at $336.85million in June. In July, the amount used to service debt hit its highest fig- ure at $426.18million, the high- est and in August, it dropped to $51.15million. For September and Octo- ber the figures reported by the CBN were $112.5 million and $262.69million, respectively.

However, between November and December of 2022, the CBN revealed that $225.4million and $45.64million was spent in debt services and payments respectively. The data revealed that 2021 has the highest debt services and payments, a whopping sum of $5.77billion and this was the year the federal government bor- rowed N7.3trillion to bridge its budget deficit. Tackling revenue challenge Notwithstanding the flaks trailing the country’s debt pro- file, the DMO has been consistent with its position as inadequate revenue generation being a chief drawback to the country’s debt analysis. Patience Oniha, Director Gen- eral, Debt Management Office (DMO) at different fora harped on the need to operate an efficient tax administration to tackle rev- enue challenges. As recently as this week on Sunday when she featured at an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), Oniha cited budget deficits, low revenue as responsible for rising debt . According to her, “the records show that deficits in the annual budgets, including supplementary budgets, rose to N10.78 trillion in 2023 from N1.62 trillion in 2015.

The records show that deficits in the annual budgets, including supplementary budgets, rose to N10.78 trillion in 2023 from N1.62 trillion in 2015. “Between 82 percent and 99 per cent of these were funded by new borrowing, which ranged from N1.46 trillion in 2015 to N8.80 tril- lion in 2023. Experts voice concerns The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) who reacted to DG Budget alarm de- scribed Nigeria’s current debt profile at N77 trillion as alarm- ing and calamitous. It said the cost of servicing the debt would eat up all the country’s annual revenue thereby derailing the 2023 budget. Specifically, the union said the current debt profile as at first quarter of 2023, was mind-blow- ing and may take several genera- tions to repay them . PENGASSAN President, Fes- tus Osifoh, also expressed the position at the opening of the 7th Triennial Delegates Confer- ence in Abuja during which he expressed fear about the current state of the economy . He said the situation had be- come so bad that Nigeria would be using virtually all the monies generated as a country to service her debt. Last line Nigerians are already wail- ing over multiple taxes they are shouldering . It’s unfathomable yet how many more taxes they will have to grapple with for Nige- ria to have more borrowing space.