Revenue Boost Raises March FAAC Allocation To N1.578tn

An additional gross revenue of N65.422 billion realized in March has raised the total revenue shared by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government to N1.578 trillion, up from the N1.513 trillion shared in February 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday night by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Information in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), following the April 2025 FAAC meeting held in Abuja.

According to the statement, gross statutory revenue received in March stood at N1.718 trillion higher than the N1.653 trillion received in February by N65.422 billion.

The total distributable revenue of N1.578 trillion for March 2025 comprised distributable statutory revenue of N931.325 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N593.750 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N24.971 billion, and Exchange Difference revenue of N28.711 billion.

The total gross revenue available in March was N2.411 trillion. Deductions for the cost of collection stood at N85.376 billion, while total transfers, interventions, and refunds amounted to N747.180 billion.

The VAT pool recorded a slight decline, with N637.618 billion available in March down from N654.456 billion in February, reflecting a decrease of N16.838 billion.

From the total distributable revenue of N1.578 trillion, the Federal Government received N528.696 billion, State Governments received N530.448 billion, and Local Government Councils received N387.002 billion.

Oil-producing States received N132.611 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

From the N931.325 billion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N422.485 billion, the States received N214.290 billion, the Local Governments received N165.209 billion, while N129.341 billion was shared to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

From the N593.750 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N89.063 billion, the States received N296.875 billion, and the Local Governments received N207.813 billion.

Out of the N24.971 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received N3.746 billion, the States got N12.485 billion, while the Local Governments received N8.740 billion.

From the N28.711 billion exchange difference revenue, the Federal Government received N13.402 billion, the States received N6.798 billion, and the Local Governments received N5.241 billion.

An additional N3.270 billion was shared to oil-producing States as 13% derivation revenue.

The statement noted that in March 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded significant increases, while revenues from Oil and Gas Royalty, EMTL, VAT, Excise Duty, Import Duty, and CET Levies declined.

