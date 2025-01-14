Revenue Boom for Nigeria as Oil Prices Hit Six Months’ High

Share

Nigeria appears to be earning more revenue from crude oil sales given the rising prices of crude oil at the international market. Oil prices yesterday hit the highest since August 2024. Brent crude, the international standard, has risen for three consecutive days to now trade at more than $81 per barrel.

It hit its highest level since August after new sanctions announced last week by the United States on Russian oil. Also West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has gained two per cent to trade as high as $78 U.S. per barrel.

This also is its highest level since last August. The rising oil prices means more revenue for Nigeria as the country’s benchmark for 2024 budget was $77.96per barrel of 1.78 million barrels a day target while it is $70 per barrel in the 2025 budget that is currently before the National Assembly.

A few days ago, a Bloomberg survey showed that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.51 million a day, reaching a four-year high and surpassed the current OPEC crude oil quota for Nigeria which is 1.5 million bpd. But for the current development, Nigeria had been unable to meet its OPEC quota.

In November, 2024, produced 1.485 million bpd; 1.33 million bpd in October; 1.32 million bpd in September; 1.35 million bpd in August; 1.3 million bpd in July; 1.27 million bpd in June; 1.25 million bpd in May; 1.28 million bpd in April; 1.23 million bpd in March; 1.32 million bpd in February and 1.42 million bpd in January 2024.

Since January 2025, both Brent and WTI crude oil have risen about 6%, fuelled by the news that the U.S. government has imposed wider sanctions on Russian oil.

Also the price of oil is rising higher on concerns that wider U.S. sanctions on Russian oil and the expected impacts on exports to top buyers India and China.

The new U.S. sanctions target Russian producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russia’s crude oil. It was reported that the sanctions are in response to Moscow’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Analysts opined that Russian oil exports will be severely hurt by the new sanctions, requiring China, the world’s biggest importer of crude oil and India to source more crude oil from the Middle East and the Americas, which will boost prices and shipping costs. U.S. GoldmanSachs, analysts said that Brent crude prices could rise as high as $85 U.S. in the near term due to the new sanctions on Russian energy products.

The current high oil prices also occurred as the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, already faces pressure from bond markets as investors are spooked by Britain’s rising inflation and weak growth.

