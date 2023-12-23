Revellia Hotel and Suites Thrills With Exquisite Facilities, Services

The ranks of hospitality business in Ota, Ogun State has been swelled by the coming on the scene of Rev- ellia Hotel and Suites, a boutique hotel of repute and substance. The hotel, which is located in a serene and inviting area of Ota, commenced its soft opening on December 3, playing host to a number of delegates that attended the recently concluded Shiloh 2023, a religious pilgrimage event, which saw attendess from different parts of the world. Guests were impressed by the exquisite facilities of the hotel and the professional service culture of its personnel.

Boasting 20 unique and resplendently styled rooms, all featuring modern hotel amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the guests, the new entrant to Ota’s hospitality market, has announced its presence with a bang. Affirming its allure and grandeur, Revel- lia Hotel and Suites epitomises sophistication, blending contemporary elegance with unparalleled comfort. With meticulous attention to detail, each of its 20 rooms exudes class and opulence, promising an indulgent stay experience for discerning guests.

Mr. Caleb, the visionary behind the hotel, expressed gratitude for the acclaim and warm reception received during the soft opening, noting, “The overwhelming response during Shiloh 2023 reaffirms our commitment to providing an unmatched hospitality experience.’’ While the Chairman of Awori Tourism, Prince Femi Fadina, stated, ‘‘We are thrilled to be an integral part of Ota’s burgeoning hospitality scene.”

The hotel promises a harmonious blend of modern sophistication and local charm, offering guests an oasis of tranquility amidst the vibrancy of Ota. Its strategic location, meticulous design, and commitment to exceptional service de- livery, position Revellia Hotel and Suites as a destination of first choice for both leisure and business travelers including the locals. The hotel, according to Fadina, aims to redefine hospitality standard, offering an unparalleled fusion of luxury, comfort, and impeccable service.